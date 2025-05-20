Emmerdale spoilers: Do Aaron and John finally get married?

As Emmerdale's wedding day drama concludes in Friday's episode, will Aaron and John become Mr and Mr? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the Woolpack, the wedding day saga continues.

As John is hit with another nightmare vision, will this one put paid to the ceremony that's been dangling on a knife's edge all week?

John Sugden has a list of crimes he's keeping hidden - not least that he killed Aaron's cousin Nate Robinson! (Image credit: ITV)

Will Aaron marry the village's secret killer-criminal or will something – or someone – stop the Dingle from making a commitment he'll live to regret?

Outside, as Caleb, Ruby, Cain and Chas take a breather from the event, Kyle arrives on his bike with news from Butler's Farm…

Is his stepmum Moira in trouble? Has Lewis found out the farmer killed his mum Emma all those years ago, and called the police?

Tune into find out how the dramatic week comes to an equally dramatic end!

