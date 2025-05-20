Emmerdale spoilers: Do Aaron and John finally get married?
Airs Friday May 30th 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
As Emmerdale's wedding day drama concludes in Friday's episode, will Aaron and John become Mr and Mr? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
In the Woolpack, the wedding day saga continues.
As John is hit with another nightmare vision, will this one put paid to the ceremony that's been dangling on a knife's edge all week?
Will Aaron marry the village's secret killer-criminal or will something – or someone – stop the Dingle from making a commitment he'll live to regret?
Outside, as Caleb, Ruby, Cain and Chas take a breather from the event, Kyle arrives on his bike with news from Butler's Farm…
Is his stepmum Moira in trouble? Has Lewis found out the farmer killed his mum Emma all those years ago, and called the police?
Tune into find out how the dramatic week comes to an equally dramatic end!
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- John Sugden - Oliver Farnworth
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
