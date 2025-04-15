Emmerdale spoilers: Who's attacked Liam Cavanagh? Has evil medic John struck again?
Airs Friday 25th April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh is fighting for life in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mackenzie is horrified when he discovers a vicious crime has taken place.
The farmhand sees a body on the ground and reels to find it's Liam Cavanagh, the village GP.
As he raises the alarm and alerts the emergency services, Mackenzie calls Chas, Liam's fiancée.
So who's committed the crime?
Has evil medic John secretly nobbled him, adding the doc's attack to a long list of other awful things he's secretly done?
Is Aaron about to find out that John is far from marriage material?
Or has someone else carried out the random attack?
And will Liam survive?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
