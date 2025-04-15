Emmerdale spoilers: Who's attacked Liam Cavanagh? Has evil medic John struck again?

Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh is fighting for life in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mackenzie is horrified when he discovers a vicious crime has taken place.

The farmhand sees a body on the ground and reels to find it's Liam Cavanagh, the village GP.

As he raises the alarm and alerts the emergency services, Mackenzie calls Chas, Liam's fiancée.

Mack finds Liam on the ground and calls 999 (Image credit: ITV)

Chas learns her fiancé has been attacked. Who's behind the crime? Is it Aaron's secretly evil fiancé John? (Image credit: ITV)

So who's committed the crime?

Has evil medic John secretly nobbled him, adding the doc's attack to a long list of other awful things he's secretly done?

Medic John has committed a string of evil crimes in the village often misusing his medical knowledge to do so (Image credit: ITV)

Is Aaron about to find out that John is far from marriage material?

Or has someone else carried out the random attack?

And will Liam survive?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX .