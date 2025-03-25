Emmerdale spoilers: Liam and Chas are under attack… But is it all Ella's doing?
Airs Wednesday 2nd April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chas and Liam are targetted in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The whole Ella Forster versus Chas Dingle thing has got WAY out of hand.
But is there more to the feud than meets the eye?
With Ella swearing blind that she didn't spike Chas, causing the pub landlady to collapse, should someone be listening?
To be fair, Ella's not doing herself any favours.
Triggered by her dark child killer past, and the years of judgement which have followed, she's making bad decisions and is refusing to walk away from the mess.
When Chas and Liam go on to find that Ella has seemingly cancelled their wedding – thanks to an email that has turned up in Belle's inbox at Take A Vow – it's just too much.
Liam calls the police who say nothing can be done without Ella, who's vanished.
Then, at the Woolie, a window is smashed.
As rattled Liam, Chas, Aaron and John tackle the problem, Ella peeps through the hedge unseen.
Is she behind these attacks on Chas?
Brenda's prize cruise continues to cause waves for Nicola. Jimmy tells Pollard he's still in with a chance of winning back his ex's heart.
And Rhona has words with Marlon when she finds out he's planted a tracking device in April's coat.
Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: Tragedy as April Windsor overdoses?
Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon tries to do the right thing by April