Emmerdale spoilers: Liam and Chas are under attack… But is it all Ella's doing?

Airs Wednesday 2nd April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Liam and Chas
Targets: Liam and Chas attend to a window that's been smashed at the Woolpack (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Chas and Liam are targetted in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The whole Ella Forster versus Chas Dingle thing has got WAY out of hand.

But is there more to the feud than meets the eye?

With Ella swearing blind that she didn't spike Chas, causing the pub landlady to collapse, should someone be listening?

To be fair, Ella's not doing herself any favours.

Triggered by her dark child killer past, and the years of judgement which have followed, she's making bad decisions and is refusing to walk away from the mess.

When Chas and Liam go on to find that Ella has seemingly cancelled their wedding – thanks to an email that has turned up in Belle's inbox at Take A Vow – it's just too much.

Liam calls the police who say nothing can be done without Ella, who's vanished.

Then, at the Woolie, a window is smashed.

As rattled Liam, Chas, Aaron and John tackle the problem, Ella peeps through the hedge unseen.

Is she behind these attacks on Chas?

Liam, Chas and Aaron sort out a window which has been broken

Liam, Chas, Aaron and John sort out a window which has been broken (Image credit: ITV)

Ella

Ella peeps at them through the hedge… Did she smash the window? (Image credit: ITV)

Brenda's prize cruise continues to cause waves for Nicola. Jimmy tells Pollard he's still in with a chance of winning back his ex's heart.

Nicola

Nicola is desperate to bag a place on the cruise Brenda has won (Image credit: ITV)

Brenda

Will Brenda choose someone to go with her on the cruise she's won? (Image credit: ITV)

And Rhona has words with Marlon when she finds out he's planted a tracking device in April's coat.

Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

