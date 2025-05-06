Emmerdale spoilers: Ross Barton meets the brother he never knew he had…

Airs Thursday 15th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Ross Barton comes face to face with Lewis Barton and struggles to navigate Lewis&#039;s many questions about their family without revealing the many dark secrets he needs to keep.
Ross meets Lewis, the brother he never knew he had (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Ross Barton meets his brother Lewis in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been given a talking to by his cousin Matty, Ross decides to meet up with Lewis after all.

Moira panics when she hears her nephew has changed his mind about meeting the brother he never knew he had.

She's terrified that her killer crime – which saw the farmer push her hated, deadly sister-in-law Emma off a bridge – will surface with this surprise sibling wanting answers about their mum.

When Ross meets Lewis, will they get on? How will Ross handle his questions? Will he manage to keep Moira's name out of the conversation?

Ross Barton comes face to face with Lewis Barton and struggles to navigate Lewis's many questions about their family without revealing the many dark secrets he needs to keep.

Ross and Lewis try to discuss their family but there are so many skeletons in the cupboard. Will they be able to have an open talk about their killer mum Emma? (Image credit: ITV)

When Ross returns home, he tells his aunt that he and Lewis decided to go their separate ways and forget about building a brotherly relationship.

Moira's relieved ut is Ross telling the truth about how they left things?

And is this really the last we'll see of Lewis?

At the Hide, Aaron and John's friends gather for their stag do. They're all going paint-balling and are raring to go.

John and Aaron's stag with everyone wearing camo outfits

Aaron and John's friends gather for their paint-balling stag do (Image credit: ITV)

But Mackenzie's thrown when John makes dishes out a chilling warning to his frenemy.

John and Mack arguing outside the Hide

Mack's thrown when John dishes out a warning to his frenemy (Image credit: ITV)

Determined to put John in his place, Mackenzie vows to make sure he comes out on top as the paint-balling battle commences.

Mack looking worried while wearing a camo outfit

Mackenzie decides he's going to put John in his place. (Image credit: ITV)

But as Mack sneaks off, John notices and tails him…

Is John going to teach Mack a lesson for interfering in his relationship with Aaron?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

