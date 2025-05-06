Emmerdale spoilers: Ross Barton meets the brother he never knew he had…
Airs Thursday 15th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ross Barton meets his brother Lewis in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having been given a talking to by his cousin Matty, Ross decides to meet up with Lewis after all.
Moira panics when she hears her nephew has changed his mind about meeting the brother he never knew he had.
She's terrified that her killer crime – which saw the farmer push her hated, deadly sister-in-law Emma off a bridge – will surface with this surprise sibling wanting answers about their mum.
When Ross meets Lewis, will they get on? How will Ross handle his questions? Will he manage to keep Moira's name out of the conversation?
When Ross returns home, he tells his aunt that he and Lewis decided to go their separate ways and forget about building a brotherly relationship.
Moira's relieved ut is Ross telling the truth about how they left things?
And is this really the last we'll see of Lewis?
At the Hide, Aaron and John's friends gather for their stag do. They're all going paint-balling and are raring to go.
But Mackenzie's thrown when John makes dishes out a chilling warning to his frenemy.
Determined to put John in his place, Mackenzie vows to make sure he comes out on top as the paint-balling battle commences.
But as Mack sneaks off, John notices and tails him…
Is John going to teach Mack a lesson for interfering in his relationship with Aaron?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
