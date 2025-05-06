Emmerdale spoilers: Ross Barton meets the brother he never knew he had…

Ross meets Lewis, the brother he never knew he had

Emmerdale's Ross Barton meets his brother Lewis in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been given a talking to by his cousin Matty, Ross decides to meet up with Lewis after all.

Moira panics when she hears her nephew has changed his mind about meeting the brother he never knew he had.

She's terrified that her killer crime – which saw the farmer push her hated, deadly sister-in-law Emma off a bridge – will surface with this surprise sibling wanting answers about their mum.

When Ross meets Lewis, will they get on? How will Ross handle his questions? Will he manage to keep Moira's name out of the conversation?

Ross and Lewis try to discuss their family but there are so many skeletons in the cupboard. Will they be able to have an open talk about their killer mum Emma? (Image credit: ITV)

When Ross returns home, he tells his aunt that he and Lewis decided to go their separate ways and forget about building a brotherly relationship.

Moira's relieved ut is Ross telling the truth about how they left things?

And is this really the last we'll see of Lewis?

At the Hide, Aaron and John's friends gather for their stag do. They're all going paint-balling and are raring to go.

Aaron and John's friends gather for their paint-balling stag do (Image credit: ITV)

But Mackenzie's thrown when John makes dishes out a chilling warning to his frenemy.

Mack's thrown when John dishes out a warning to his frenemy (Image credit: ITV)

Determined to put John in his place, Mackenzie vows to make sure he comes out on top as the paint-balling battle commences.

Mackenzie decides he's going to put John in his place. (Image credit: ITV)

But as Mack sneaks off, John notices and tails him…

Is John going to teach Mack a lesson for interfering in his relationship with Aaron?