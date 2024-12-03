Gangs of London season 3: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Gangs of London season 3 sees series regulars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley, Lucian Msamati and Brian Vernel back in action and a host of new cast members to get excited about.

This third season of the violent gang drama sees chaos erupt in London after a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds, sparking brutal power struggles and violent turf wars. Bullet Train’s Andrew Koji, The Diplomat’s T’Nia Miller and The Day of the Jackal’s Richard Dormer are all joining the series with former EastEnders star Phil Daniels popping up as a guest star. Be warned, it's set to be explosive! Here's everything you need to know about Gangs of London season 3…

Gangs of London season 3 will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW in 2025. As soon as a date is announced, we’ll let you know on here.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! The teaser trailer for Gangs of London season 3 features gangster Sean Wallace, played by Joe Cole, saying, “do you want some advice? Then get as far away as you can because this life of ours takes everything you have. You think you’re winning at this game. But nobody ever wins.” So, strap in, it’s clearly going to be a bumpy ride!

Gangs of London season 3 plot

Gangs of London season 3 sees London in crisis when a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds of users. This was no accident, it was a calculated attack, but who was behind it? The disaster leads to a bloody power struggle where unexpected alliances are formed and fierce rivalries reach boiling point. Undercover cop turned gangster Elliot Carter is navigating his new life as a high-level gang leader alongside the Dumanis family but the spiking throws their operations into chaos. And as the street gangs turn on one another and turf wars erupt, no one is safe.

The British capital has erupted in violence in Gangs of London series3. (Image credit: Sky)

Gangs of London season 3 cast — Joe Cole as Sean Wallace

Joe Cole again plays gangster Sean Wallace in Gangs of London season 3. He's previously played John Shelby in Peaky Blinders and Joe Roag in the 2024 BBC One series Nightsleeper. He's also starred in A Small Light, The Ipcress File, The Damned, Pure, The House and Skins.

Joe Cole plays Joe Roag in Nightsleeper. (Image credit: BBC)

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Carter

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù is again playing cop turned drug dealer Elliot Carter in Gangs of London series 3. He’s also starred in Slow Horses, Humans, Black Mirror, Motherland and His House.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù plays Elliot Carter again in Gangs of London season 3. (Image credit: Sky)

Which other cast are returning to Gangs of London season 3?

Michelle Fairley is back as Sean's mum Marian Wallace, Lucian Msamati is Ed Dumani and Brian Vernel is Billy Wallace. Also returning are Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani, Narges Rashidi as Lale, Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afidi, Orli and Eri Shuka as Luan and Mirlinda Dushaj, Jahz Armando as Saba and Fady Elsayed as Faz.

Michelle Fairley is back as Sean's mum Marian Wallace. (Image credit: Sky)

Gangs of London season 3 — new cast

New cast members include Andrew Koji (Bullet Train, Warrior), Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones, Day of the Jackal), and T’Nia Miller (Generation Z, The Fall of the House of Usher) with guest stars Phil Daniels, Ruth Sheen, and Mat Fraser also joining this season.

Gangs of London series 1 and 2 recap

Gangs of London season 1 started when crime boss Finn Wallace was killed and his son Sean was left to pick up the reins and take control of his drugs empire. Sean was helped by the Dumani family and watched by several others wanting to take over his turf. Sean was eventually shot by undercover cop Elliot, who had infiltrated his gang.

Gangs of London season 2 showed that Sean had survived the shooting and Elliot had become enmeshed in criminal activity. Meanwhile the Pakistani mafia and other families had clawed their way to the top, leaving the Wallaces vowing to reclaim their supremacy. The season ended on a cliffhanger, with Sean and Elliot facing off and Sean hanging off a crane.