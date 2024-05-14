Casualty spoilers: Patrick Onley brands Rash a traitor!

Patrick Onley points the finger of blame at Rash Masum in Casualty episode Shame the Devil.

Patrick Onley accuses Rash Masum of being the whistleblower in Casualty episode Shame the Devil (BBC One, 8.35pm, Saturday, May 18 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings). Meanwhile, the real culprit is revealed to viewers!

Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan’s recovery is tested, and Teddy Gowan attacks Jacob Masters!

Full Casualty spoilers for Shame the Devil below…

Patrick Onley seeks revenge

After weeks of bitter obsession, clinical lead Patrick Onley believes he finally knows the identity of the Holby ED whistleblower!

This week, using his contacts on the hospital board, Patrick (Jamie Glover) accesses an incriminating email written by doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) prior to the broadcast of the documentary that exposed grave failings in the department.

In the meantime Rash turns up for work unkempt and exhausted, as if he’s not taking care of himself…

Down and out. Rash is clearly struggling, but will anyone notice? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Shocking showdown

Later in the shift a furious and vengeful Patrick hauls Rash into his office and accuses him of going to the media!

An explosive showdown erupts between the two medics, as horrified Rash attempts to defend himself. But, despite his innocence, the damage has been done - half the department overheard their argument and now all eyes are on Rash!

If looks could kill... Has Patrick finally gone too far? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Deadly consequences?

Dejected, grieving the death of his father, and struggling with his mental health, a broken Rash becomes increasingly isolated and heads to the hospital roof, where he starts having suicidal thoughts…

Fragile Rash spirals further into depression after Patrick's accusations. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Whistleblower revealed

Meanwhile, with Patrick on the warpath and determined to make an example of Rash, the real culprit is revealed to viewers!

Will the guilt ridden medic come clean?

Faith tested

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is shaken to the core when her friend Astrid Taylor from Narcotics Anonymous is admitted with a head injury by paramedic Iain Dean.

Faith is concerned that Astrid (Gina Isaac, EastEnders, The Bill) has suffered a relapse, but it’s not until the advanced clinical practitioner and nurse Cam Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh) begin treating her that she finally confesses to taking drugs.

Once stabilised, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) talks to Astrid, only for the woman to lash out and hysterically out Faith as a drug addict to everyone within hearing distance, causing the shaken medic to run off in tears.

Faith is shaken by very public accusations. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

When she regains her composure Faith returns to work, only for patient Lachlan Daniels (George Sargeant, who played TJ Spraggan in EastEnders ) to loudly refuse treatment from her.

Iain steps in to help calm the situation and, later, Faith asks him out for a drink to say thank you. But, during their first let's-be-friends date since breaking up, things don’t go to plan!

Will the recovering nurse fall off the wagon?

Iain bolts just as Faith starts opening up to him. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Teddy attacks Jacob

Jan Jenning and Jacob Masters are shocked when Teddy Gowan turns up to work looking like he’s gone 12 rounds with Tyson (Fury or Mike - take your pick/reveal your age bracket).

On discovering that Jacob (Charles Venn) used to be an amateur boxer back in the day, Teddy (Milo Clarke) insists on sparring with him at the end of their shift. But, during the friendly session, the young paramedic quickly loses control and assaults Jacob!

Then, when Jan (Di Botcher) attempts to intervene, Teddy turns on her too!

Will troubled Teddy attack his aunt in the heat of the moment?

Bruise control. Teddy's fight club antics fail to help with his trauma. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) gives the team a head’s up that Patrick has a lead on the anonymous whistleblower.

Meanwhile, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) and Dylan Keogh (William Beck) are both too busy to keep an eye on Patrick and remain unsure about who to recruit to help expose the cynical - sorry, clinical - lead’s medical negligence.

May we politely suggest Siobhan?

Is the answer to Dylan and Stevie's dilemma staring them right in the face? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Elsewhere, Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) makes a shocking connection between acid attack victim Nusraat (Marissa Hussain, Eternals ), her kidnapped daughter Halima (Mohini Harding, The Red King ), and the TV documentary, which leaves the real whistleblower reeling…

The Holby ED team are stunned when Rida makes a disturbing connection between the documentary and a horrific patient attack. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) notices that Rash is rundown and low in energy and encourages him to take a break from his intensive studies. Will Tariq join the dots and realise his cousin is suffering severe depression?

Tariq attempts to put a stop to the rumour mill swirling around Rash. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Elsewhere, Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) oversteps in her friendship with Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson).

They start the day working well together until Ngozi accuses Nicole’s pal Rosie Cornwall (Nicola Chegwin) of controlling behaviour!

When Rosie turns up at the ED with food for Nicole, Ngozi takes her to task - leaving both women furious. When Nicole tells Ngozi to focus on her own family, Ngozi realises she is late to pick up her son Obi (Aryel Tsoto, The Sandman ). Will he forgive her?

Friendship's end? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

And, finally, the award for comedy moment of the week goes to: Stevie Nash for her impression of Faith Cadogan!

Elinor Lawson's excellent mimic skills are used to great comedic effect in Casualty episode Shame the Devil. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Shame the Devil airs on BBC1 on Saturday 18 May 2024 at 8.35pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

If you’re affected by any of this week’s storylines, support and information is available from BBC Action Line

