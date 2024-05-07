Why is Casualty not on this weekend?

Casualty is cancelled - but it won't be long until the drama is dialled back up. Tell everyone!

There’s a Casualty-shaped hole in the schedules this week, as BBC1’s long running medical series is missing from its usual Saturday night time slot on May 11, 2024.

But worry not. It’s only temporary and nothing sinister - such as the rumoured cancelling of Casualty - is afoot! The drama is taking a planned break from our screens, due to live coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 .

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2024 airs on BBC1 from 8:00 pm until 11:55 pm, and Olly Alexander is flying the flag for the UK with his song Dizzy.

Graham Norton provides the commentary live from Malmö, Sweden as 26 acts perform in a bid to be crowned the new Eurovision champion.

As for Casualty, the beloved drama is due to return to BBC1 on Saturday, May 18 2024 with a strong ensemble episode that packs a punch.

In the previous episode The Longest Shift (now available to watch on BBC iPlayer) paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) was left broken after being confronted with viral video footage of his horrendous sexual assault.

Consultants Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) and Dylan Keogh (William Beck) attempted to expose Patrick Onley (Jamie Glover) as a danger to patients, only to be rumbled by the vengeful clinical lead.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) made a call to his son Blake, begging him to get in touch and return to baby Carter’s life, Patrick upped his campaign to reveal the identity of the whistleblower, and Rash Masum spotted the clinical lead acting dangerously in resus...

Sinister Patrick Onley plans to intensify his campaign against Dylan Keogh AND expose the whistleblower - by any means at his disposal... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty — next episode spoilers

These storylines and many more will be picked up when Casualty returns on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Check back here later this week for the officially confirmed transmission time of the next episode, as well as some exciting spoilers!

Casualty fans are all saying the same thing about 'slimy' character Patrick Onley

Jamie Glover on taking over from Nigel Harman as Holby ED’s ‘tough love’ clinical lead

An unmissable Casualty interview with William Beck on Dylan Keogh's battle with 'toxic' Patrick Onley

Every episode of Casualty in 2024 – with spoilers!