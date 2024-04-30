Casualty spoilers: Teddy Gowan spirals when his assault goes viral

Teddy Gowan suffers a long night of the soul in Casualty episode The Longest Shift.

Teddy Gowan is brokenhearted when video footage of his sexual assault is shared on social media in Casualty episode The Longest Shift (BBC One, 8.30pm, Saturday 04 May 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings).

How will he react when Iain Dean and Jan Jenning reveal they’ve discovered his painful secret?

Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh and Stevie Nash ramp up their investigation into Patrick Onley, Rash Masum is in the line of fire, and Jacob Masters makes a shocking phone call about baby Carter!

Full Casualty spoilers for The Longest Shift below…

Teddy Gowan’s secret pain exposed

Teddy Gowan has been suffering in silence since a shocking sexual assault in an ambulance while on shift. The young paramedic has been doing everything he can to cope with the traumatic experience alone, from running at all hours of the day and night to joining a brutal underground fight club.

This week, however, Teddy (Milo Clarke) is forced to relive his nightmare when a video of the attack goes viral…

Video nasty. Teddy is sick to his stomach when he sees the horrific footage. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Horror shift

Teddy is clearly anxious as he begins his shift with colleague Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) in this visit to Holby. The city looks like the scene of a horror movie as rioters roam the streets, looting and attacking anyone in their path.

Among all this chaos Teddy is faced with his deepest trauma, as his assault is shared on social media.

Teddy and Iain come across injured teenager Connor Harris (Keaton Edmund, Jamie Johnson, Bloods), but, as they begin to extract Connor from the scene, their ambulance is torched!

The Purge: Holby Edition. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Under the cover of darkness, one of the longest nights of Teddy and Iain’s careers begins, as they attempt to make their way to the ED and safety.

Meanwhile, Iain reveals he’s seen the footage, but Teddy angrily dismisses it as harmless flirting. Will Iain help Teddy realise the truth?

Iain's deeply concerned for Teddy. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jan reaches out

Paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) is deeply disturbed when she too is sent the video. Concerned, she reaches out to her nephew, only for him to shut her down.

Meanwhile, anguished the junior medic breaks down in private.

What will it take for Teddy to let the people who love him help him through his darkest moment?

Jan tries to help Teddy accept what's happened to him. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

If you are affected by this storyline, help is available from Survivors UK. Support and information is also available from BBC Action Line.

Secret service

Having joined forces, Dylan Keogh and Stevie Nash begin implementing their plans to prove Patrick Onley is dangerous.

Dylan (William Beck) does some digging into the clinical lead’s past, only to discover a litany of glowing references. It’s a definite stumbling block for the duo, so they decide to embark on a mission to intervene whenever Patrick (Jamie Glover) is treating patients.

Crime busters of the ED. Dylan and Stevie set their plans in motion... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Stevie (Elinor Lawless) is certain they’re onto something when she witnesses Patrick using an old fashioned clamping method while treating PC Omari Simm (David Omordia, The Talk, Doctors).

Later, when Omari’s condition takes an unexpected and deadly turn, Stevie is utterly convinced that it’s due to Patrick doing something wrong. Yet, without proof, it’s back to the drawing board.

Stevie keeps a watchful eye on Patrick. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

At the end of their shift, Dylan and Stevie covertly catch up and realise they will need to take another approach and decide on a new course of action.

Patrick, meanwhile, calls them both into his office, reveals they’ve been rumbled, and makes an ominous threat about his position and friends in high places.

With their cover blown, what are Stevie and Dylan's next steps? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Not only is Patrick a liability to patients’ lives, it looks like he’s got Stevie and Dylan right where he wants them!

Have they blown their chance to take him down?

Smiling assassin. Patrick is gunning for Stevie and Dylan. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Trying to balance parenthood and paramedic duties is beginning to take its toll on Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) and he’s utterly distraught when it appears that baby Carter has swallowed a keyring.

In a state of panic Jacob races his grandson to the ED where kindly clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) takes him under her wing. But, as she runs tests on Carter, Siobhan notices that he’s got a high temperature and a rash.

It’s a stressful situation for Jacob and, believing he’s a failure, he makes an unexpected call to a family member laying his heart open in a voicemail… Will they respond?

Siobhan helps Jacob in his hour of need. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Ngozi Okoye feels on the fringes of Nicole Piper’s life this week when she meets Rosie Cornwall for the first time.

Rosie (Nicola Chegwin, No Offence, Queens of Mystery) is the mother-to-be for the baby that Nicole (Sammy T. Dobson) is carrying, and while the two women appear inseparable, Ngozi (Adesuwa Oni) wonders if all is as it seems… Is she right, or is this simply an attack of the green eyed monster?

Ngozi had doubts about Rosie and Nicole's friendship. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Cam Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh) continues to struggle to assert himself at work in the wake of the documentary which exposed Holby ED for multiple failings.

Cam feels he can't do right for doing wrong. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Meanwhile, Patrick is still on the hunt to uncover the identity of the whistleblower who went to the press. This week he flexes his authority over Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) in the hope the junior doctor will help him nab the culprit.

Patrick recruits Tariq to his campaign. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

But it is Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) who unwittingly holds the key to Patrick’s downfall!

While treating Omari in resus he notices Patrick sneakily removing a clamp and hiding it.

Later, alone in the lift with his superior, Rash asks Patrick about his actions, only for the clinical lead to deny all!

Has Patrick found the scapegoat he’s been looking for?

Watch your back Rash. Patrick has you in his sights! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode The Longest Shift airs on BBC1 on Saturday 04 May 2024 at 8.30pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.