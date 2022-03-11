Bloods season 2 — release date, cast, plot, interviews, trailer and everything you need to know

Bloods season 2 has switched on the blues and twos and will be making an emergency return to bring us more ambulance banter (ambulanter?) from would-be king of the road Maleek (Samson Kayo) and his prone-to-oversharing partner Wendy (Jane Horrocks).

The first season of the paramedic comedy was a big hit as it followed the unlikely pairing from their first shift together, as they gradually got to know each other and became a real force to be reckoned with in their patch of South London — but it turned out that chirpy divorcee Wendy hadn't quite told Maleek the full story about her old life when her adult son Spencer (Nathan Foad) turned up at the end of the season looking for her.

Here's everything you need to know about Bloods season 2...

Bloods season 2 launches on Sky Comedy on Wednesday, March 16 at 10pm.

Season two consists of 10 episodes which will be split into two five-part runs, and all five episodes from the first half will be available on NOW and Sky Box Sets from Wednesday, March 16.

Maleek (Samson Kayo) and Wendy (Jane Horrocks) fall a-fowl of a chicken shop employee in season two (Image credit: Sky)

Bloods season 2 cast

The season one gang are all back on duty, with Samson Kayo returning as Maleek alongside Jane Horrocks as Wendy. Also returning for season two are Lucy Punch as Jo, the team's Army-veteran manager, and Julian Barratt as Lawrence, a widowed paramedic who is the oblivious object of Jo's affections. They're joined by Adrian Scarborough as steadfast Gary, Aasiya Shah as loose cannon Kareshma, and Sam Campbell and Kevin 'KG' Garry as codependent best friends Darrell and Darryl.

Newcomers for season two include Nathan Foad as Wendy's son Spencer, who we met very briefly in the season one finale, and Katherine Kelly as George, a counsellor who is deployed to South Hill after it's discovered that the station has more mental health problems than any other — much to the annoyance of Jo, who would much rather her staff have a stiff drink and get back to work than sit around talking about their feelings.

"She brings a great dynamic to it, and Katherine is fantastic in the role," says Jane Horrocks. "George is this right-on counsellor who has completely opposite views about mental health to Jo. It's an interesting dynamic, because Jo runs a tight ship, and it's an interesting dilemma of whether quite a deal of time should be spent on counselling and talking about people's issues, or being out there saving lives."

George (Katherine Kelly) ruffles Jo's feathers when she tries to prioritise the team's mental health. (Image credit: Sky)

Bloods season 2 plot

Bloods season 2 begins as Maleek is counting down the hours until he gets to jet off on a relaxing holiday. Unfortunately, his and Wendy's last call of the day is to an altercation at a chicken shop — where he and Wendy are taken hostage by an aggrieved employee brandishing a cleaver!

While Maleek is fretting about missing the flight to his sunshine getaway, Wendy's surprisingly relaxed about it all — which may have something to do with the fact that she's avoiding having to go home to deal with Spencer...

Nathan Foad plays Spencer, Wendy's hopeless man-child of a son. (Image credit: Sky)

"Spencer is very annoying!" says Jane. "You get to know much more about Wendy and her backstory through her son, and you absolutely understand the reason why she scarpered! He's very needy and not very self-sufficient — it doesn't say a lot for Wendy's parenting!"

Is there a trailer for Bloods season 2?

There is indeed — you can check it out below: