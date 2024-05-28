Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh plots against Patrick, but the nasty clinical lead fights back!
Airs Saturday 01 June at 8.30pm on BBC1.
Dylan Keogh is on Patrick Onley’s case in Casualty episode Red-Handed (BBC One, 8.30pm, Saturday 01 June 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings). But the sneaky clinical lead is prepared to fight dirty to save his skin!
Elsewhere, Jacob Masters resigns himself to a very different life to the one he’d planned, while suspended Teddy Gowan finds himself back in the ED…
Full Casualty spoilers for Red-Handed below…
Dylan Keogh makes a move against Patrick
Dylan Keogh reaches boiling point with clinical lead Patrick Onley this week in Casualty — and he’s not the only one!
Tensions are running high in Holby ED when Patrick (Jamie Glover) piles pressure on the medical staff after a new report reveals an alarming rise in serious incidents at the department!
Furious, senior doctor Dylan (William Beck), decides enough is enough. With the help of Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless), he sneaks into Patrick’s office and gathers the evidence he needs to prove their arrogant boss is the reason for the new statistics and that he’s a danger to patients.
Unfortunately, Patrick catches Dylan in the act and begins plotting his next move!
Patrick plots revenge
Thinking he’s in the clear, Dylan becomes privy to even more damning evidence against his boss when he receives a phone call from a nurse who worked with Patrick at another hospital. Unable to sit on what he knows any longer, Dylan confronts Patrick!
Cornered, Patrick appears to accept defeat but, later, he reveals he’s urgently reported Dylan to occupational health and takes over the treatment of his patient - with disastrous results!
Will Patrick attempt to cover up another deadly mistake in the nick of time, or will his incompetence be exposed so Dylan can clear his name?
Also in Casualty this week
Suspended paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) finds himself back in the ED this week with new injuries from the underground fight club. Ex-girlfriend, nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell), begs him to get help and report his sexual assault to the police, but is he ready to take that step?
Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) is concerned for her friend Nicole Piper (Sammy Dobson), as she deals with an unexpected development in her surrogacy for friend Rosie Cornwall (Nicola Chegwin).
Elsewhere, stressed Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) reaches breaking point trying to juggle work with caring for baby Carter. Seeing no other option he makes a shock decision for both their futures, which leaves paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) reeling — and even more short staffed!
Patrick agrees to reach out to his contacts to help junior doctor Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) further his career. Yet, like so many things connected to Patrick, it comes with an unstated condition…
Manipulated by Patrick, Tariq decides to confront his cousin, doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan), about being the hospital whistleblower. Talk about kicking someone you love when they’re down.
Already struggling with the death of his father and engulfed by the rumours surrounding him, Rash sinks further into depression…
And, finally, despite having a hangover that requires a serving of two rounds of bacon sandwiches, Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) is in a chipper mood after a fun night out. No prizes for guessing who's put a smile back on his face!
With twenty years of experience as an entertainment journalist, Elaine writes for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and www.whattowatch.com covering a variety of programs from gardening and wildlife to documentaries and drama.
As well as active involvement in the WTW family’s social media accounts, she has been known to get chatty on the red carpet and wander into the odd podcast.
After a day of previewing TV, writing about TV and interviewing TV stars, Elaine likes nothing than to relax… by watching TV.