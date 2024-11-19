Casualty announces huge news about the new series alongside a first look at the 'thrilling' Christmas special
Casualty's Christmas special is on the way with a new series following right behind it.
Casualty fans have been waiting patiently for new episodes since the last series, Storm Damage, came to an end in September 2024 - and now we not only have a stand-alone Christmas special on the way, but we also have a new series to look forward to.
The special festive episode, which will air in December, takes place on Christmas Day and, in Holby ED, the team are faced with an emergency blood shortage. Inside the hospital, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) fights to save lives, while outside, Iain (Michael Stevenson) risks his own to ensure the hospital doesn't go without.
This innovative new special is a tribute to the miracle of blood, brought to life with all the tension and emotional depth that Casualty delivers so well.
The episode is packed with guest stars including Lucy-Jo Hudson (Wild At Heart, Doctors), Tristan Sturrock (Poldark, The Crown), Joseph Charles (Breathtaking, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Zoe Brough (Outrageous, Father Brown), Katy Carmichael (Malpractice, Spaced) and Valerie Antwi (DI Ray S2, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) who will all be joining our beloved Casualty regulars.
The Christmas episode, which will be called 'All I Want for Christmas' will also feature real-life testimonies from contributors who’ve been directly impacted by UK blood donation, as well as interviews with key workers who form the country’s blood service.
Rebecca Ferguson, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, says: “We’re so excited for viewers to see this incredible Christmas special, which genuinely made me gasp. It's tense, thrilling and super-charged with emotion.”
Roxanne Harvey, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Drama Production, says: “We’re so proud of this life-affirming episode. Beautifully told, with ambitious production values and outstanding performances, this is entertaining, thought-provoking drama at its very best.”
But that's not all - we also have a new series to look forward to, which will follow shortly after the Christmas special has aired. To find out when Casualty is next on keep an eye on our handy guide.
The Casualty Christmas special airs on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this December and will be followed by the next series of Casualty later in the month.
Previous episodes of Casualty are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.