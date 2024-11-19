Casualty announces huge news about the new series alongside a first look at the 'thrilling' Christmas special

Casualty fans have been waiting patiently for new episodes since the last series, Storm Damage, came to an end in September 2024 - and now we not only have a stand-alone Christmas special on the way, but we also have a new series to look forward to.

The special festive episode, which will air in December, takes place on Christmas Day and, in Holby ED, the team are faced with an emergency blood shortage. Inside the hospital, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) fights to save lives, while outside, Iain (Michael Stevenson) risks his own to ensure the hospital doesn't go without.

This innovative new special is a tribute to the miracle of blood, brought to life with all the tension and emotional depth that Casualty delivers so well.

The episode is packed with guest stars including Lucy-Jo Hudson (Wild At Heart, Doctors), Tristan Sturrock (Poldark, The Crown), Joseph Charles (Breathtaking, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Zoe Brough (Outrageous, Father Brown), Katy Carmichael (Malpractice, Spaced) and Valerie Antwi (DI Ray S2, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) who will all be joining our beloved Casualty regulars.

Iain Dean is on a mission this Christmas. (Image credit: BBC)

The Christmas episode, which will be called 'All I Want for Christmas' will also feature real-life testimonies from contributors who’ve been directly impacted by UK blood donation, as well as interviews with key workers who form the country’s blood service.

Jacob and Teddy will feature in the festive special. (Image credit: BBC/ALISTAIR HEAP)

Rebecca Ferguson, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, says: “We’re so excited for viewers to see this incredible Christmas special, which genuinely made me gasp. It's tense, thrilling and super-charged with emotion.”

Roxanne Harvey, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Drama Production, says: “We’re so proud of this life-affirming episode. Beautifully told, with ambitious production values and outstanding performances, this is entertaining, thought-provoking drama at its very best.”

But that's not all - we also have a new series to look forward to, which will follow shortly after the Christmas special has aired. To find out when Casualty is next on keep an eye on our handy guide.

The Casualty Christmas special airs on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this December and will be followed by the next series of Casualty later in the month.

Previous episodes of Casualty are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.