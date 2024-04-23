Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh and Stevie Nash join forces to EXPOSE Patrick

Casualty Stevie and Dylan team up against Patrick this week.

Dylan Keogh is back with a vengeance in Casualty episode The Whistleblower (BBC One, 8.25pm, Saturday 27 April 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Holby ED faces closure in the aftermath of the whistleblowing TV documentary, Ngozi Okoye makes a shocking confession and Siobhan Mckenzie is betrayed by Patrick Onley…

Full Casualty spoilers for The Whistleblower below…

Dylan Keogh and Stevie Nash unite!

Doctor Dylan Keogh returns to work this week with a vengeance and is determined to prove that clinical lead Patrick Onley isn’t all he appears!

Dylan (William Beck) took a leave of absence after Patrick (Jamie Glover) made a ferocious attack on his character. Now, in light of a recent TV exposé documentary labelling Holby ED as unfit for purpose, Dylan believes he has the proof he needs to act against Patrick…

Desperate measures

This week Patrick is scrabbling to protect his reputation as inspectors descend on the department, with a view to closing it down. Meanwhile, Dylan attempts to get consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) involved, but when faced with the inconclusive footage she’s unable to back him.

Furious at being accused of negligence, Patrick has an explosive row with Dylan, and both men try to force Stevie to take sides!

Patrick tries to get Stevie on side. (Image credit: BBC)

Shock discovery

Later in the shift, however, Stevie makes a shocking discovery that changes everything. While treating a critically ill patient, loose-lipped junior doctor Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) reveals that Patrick is giving the younger staff an alarming amount of unsupervised responsibility!

When Stevie confronts Patrick, he shows his true colours by brushing off her concerns. Disgusted and fearful that their boss is a danger to patients, she turns to Dylan…

By joining forces can they come up with a plan to prove Patrick is unsafe to practise?

Stevie makes a shocking discovery. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

Following the damning TV documentary and with Holby ED facing closure and clinical lead Patrick Onely is looking for a scapegoat!

No one is safe, as devastated Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) finds out when Patrick callously betrays the senior nurse after she places her trust in him!

With the staff turning against her, is Siobhan in danger of being hung out to dry?

Meanwhile, a nervous Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) has a confession to make about the documentary…

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) and Siobhan butt heads over the identity of the whistleblower… With rumours running rife around the ED, everyone is under suspicion and jobs are at risk.

Cam Micklethwaite is struggling. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Cam Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh) struggles with his confidence after featuring heavily in the exopsé. With his morale at an all-time low, will he call it quits on his career?

And finally, The Deterctorists’ David Sterne guest stars as a former Holby ED patient with something to say!

Casualty airs on BBC1 on Saturday 27 April 2024 at 8.25pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

If you are affected by this storyline, help is available from Survivors UK. Support and information is also available from BBC Action Line.