Casualty spoilers: Teddy Gowan punches a patient!

Teddy Gowan's career comes crashing down in Casualty episode Siege Mentality. Elsewhere, the rumour mill goes into overdrive thanks to calculating clinical lead Patrick Onley, who makes life a whole lot worse for Faith Cadogan and Rash Masum…

Full Casualty spoilers for Siege Mentality below…

Teddy Gowan’s day from hell

Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) starts his shift in a terrible mood, which doesn’t go unnoticed by his paramedic pal Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson). However, there’s no time to delve into the truly awful reasons why Teddy isn’t his usual self, as the pair are called to a shout out far, far away from the hospital.

It’s a truly tense episode, demonstrating exactly why Casualty won their most recent BAFTA, as Iain and Teddy turn up at the remote rural location that gives off horror movie vibes.

We won’t spoil what happens, but there are nail biting horror scenes, with the two men stranded in a farmhouse alongside their deathly ill patient, while a crossbow killer uses them for target practice.

They do eventually make it to the safety of the hospital, but only after several twists and turns. Yet, for Teddy, this is only the start of a nightmare shift…

Iain Dean barricades the farmhouse as he and Teddy attacked while treating a patient. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Teddy assaults a hospital visitor-turned-patient

Viewers are aware that Teddy is suffering in silence after being sexually assaulted in his ambulance by a hen party.

This week, two months on from that traumatic incident, and the viral video which followed it, Teddy’s bottled up anguish reaches a crescendo when he punches a man called Tyler Winterson (played by Robin Berry) who is visiting a hospital patient, who was caught up in the crossbow killer hostage situation.

Everyone within swinging distance goes into shock and Teddy flees the ED. But later, utterly devastated at his actions and what they could mean, he returns and begs for mercy from Tyler, who has now gone from visitor to patient.

But it’s too little, too late…

With numerous witnesses, everything caught on body cams and Teddy unable to explain why he lashed out, his aunt and boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) has some bad news — she has no option but to suspend him pending a full investigation.

Jan has no option but to suspend Teddy. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Support from Jodie

There’s a small sliver of hope in this sad story, however. In his hour of need, Teddy turns to his ex-girlfriend, nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell), and opens up about the devastating assault that’s led to this point…

In an exclusive interview with What To Watch, Milo Clarke reveals: “He’s is really worried when he’s suspended because, for Teddy, the job is everything. He's always wanted to be a great paramedic and most of his life and friendships are based around it. This is when he realises that big decisions need to be made, and things happen from that…”

Jodie is heartbroken for Teddy. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

The Holby ED rumour mill is working overtime thanks to manipulative (and misinformed) clinical lead Patrick Onley (Jamie Glover).

First the senior insinuates that recovering addict Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is stealing medication. Then he wages a nasty campaign against Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) hoping to get a confession… leaving the real hospital whistleblower eaten with guilt!

Patrick hangs Rash and Faith out to dry. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Elsewhere, things remain frosty between Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) and Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni).

Ngozi attempts to make amends, but Nicole isn’t interested - especially after her amniocentesis test results come back and she and Rosie are called in urgently to see a specialist…

Nicole gives Ngozi the cold shoulder. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Meanwhile, Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) has some important news for Jodie, Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) and Cameron Cam Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh), which gets a mixed reaction from the junior nurses.

Rida has something she needs to tell Siobhan... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

And, finally, as news of the crossbow hostage situation filters back to the hospital, it’s clear that two nurses still care a lot for their exes…

After a day of high drama and emotion, one of these former couples ends up confessing their true feelings and sealing their reunion with a passionate smooch!

Will Dylan get wind of the reunion between a certain Holby ED nurse and paramedic? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Siege Mentality airs on BBC1 on Saturday 25 May 2024 at 8.35pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.