Casualty exclusive: Milo Clarke reveals all on Teddy’s future at Holby

When Casualty star Milo Clake joins What to Watch for an exclusive interview he smiles as he recalls how landing the role of paramedic Theodore ‘Teddy’ Gowan in BBC1’s iconic medical drama has changed his life.

“This is my first TV job. Three years ago I went from delivering pizza during lockdown to being able to go to the BAFTAs in my first year on the show!” says the talented actor, who made his debut as the rookie recruit on 14 August 2021. “I remember when I told my mum she was in Bury Market in Manchester, where I’m from, and she just screamed down the phone. When my agent told me it’s filmed in Cardiff, I was like, ‘I know — I’ve got to move in two weeks!’”

With his happy-go-lucky attitude and cheeky charm, the fresh-faced newbie quickly won the hearts of viewers and became an integral part of Holby City’s paramedic team, headed up by his aunt, Jan Jenning (played by Di Botcher).

It’s a memory that’s in stark contrast to the Teddy currently on screen, suffering in silence after being sexually assaulted in his ambulance by a hen party. Two months on from that traumatic incident and the viral video that followed it, Teddy’s bottled-up anguish reaches a crescendo in Casualty episode Siege Mentality when he punches a man visiting a hospital patient and is suspended, pending a full investigation.

Now an established team member both on and off screen, Milo explains that feels a “huge responsibility” as he finds himself at the heart of this powerful storyline, which highlights the issue of male sexual assault by women.

Here, Milo, 27, explains why he hopes Teddy’s story leads to some important conversations…

This storyline is taking Teddy to uncharted territory. Do you consider it to be your biggest challenge to date on Casualty? “Definitely, and in a very different way too. When you’re playing a paramedic, a lot of the challenges are physical with the filming on location and doing cool stunts. But, in terms of emotional responsibility, this is my biggest challenge because of the importance of it. It’s been quite daunting, but I feel proud that they trust me enough to handle a sensitive story like this.”

In the aftermath of the assault, Teddy has become increasingly withdrawn. What can you tell us about his struggles? “In the ambulance, he had no control at all over what happened to him, and he started going down a dark path. To let off steam, he has joined a fight club to punch away his demons and feel a form of control. But, as time goes on, he’s becoming more moody and aggressive. He can’t deal with his emotions verbally so he does it in a physical way, which isn’t really Teddy at all…”

The night of the attack has changed Teddy's life. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Do you think that is why he lashes out at a hospital visitor, Tyler Winterson (played by Robin Berry), in this week’s episode? “Yes, it has all led to this moment. When Tyler embarrasses Teddy and has a pop at him, Teddy thinks, ‘Am I going to take this or am I going to do something about it?’, and punches him! Teddy’s colleagues like Iain Dean [played by Michael Stevenson] and Jan Jenning [Teddy’s aunt, portrayed by Di Botcher] see the weight he’s carrying but don’t quite know what’s going on, so it’s a big shock to them.”

How immediate are the repercussions of Teddy’s actions? “It sinks in very soon that his job is hanging in the balance. He’s really worried when he’s suspended because, for Teddy, the job is everything. He has always wanted to be a great paramedic, and most of his life and friendships are based around it. This is when he realises that big decisions need to be made, and things happen from that…”

Does Teddy's future lie in Tyler's hands? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

It prompts Teddy to confide in his ex-girlfriend, nurse Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell), about his ordeal. What has been stopping him from talking to anyone until this point? “Teddy believes he's not going to get the support that he would if he opened up straight away. He’s also fearful that people will take the mick or downplay his experience, so he doesn't know who to turn to. During my research, I found out about this thing called ‘lucky boy syndrome’ where people make comments like, ‘That was his lucky night’ and, ‘Why is he complaining?’ That’s definitely something he’s scared of.”

The subject of sexual assault against men by women is rarely covered in television dramas. Do you hope Teddy’s storyline makes an impact off screen? “Yes, I hope it opens up a conversation. For anyone who’s ever been through anything awful like this, I hope it removes stigma, lets them know they are not the only one, and maybe encourages them to open up. There’s a lack of talking when it comes to men’s mental health, but you are not alone.”

Did any of your co-stars advise you on how to approach filming the more intense scenes? “I spoke to Michael because of his character’s depression storyline and he said to take as much time as you need, speak to the producer and directors, and focus on it. It’s quite contained on set with the crew and everything and we approached it sensitively. I feel very well looked after.”

Casualty stars Michael Stevenson and Di Botcher. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

We can’t help but notice that today for our interview you’re clean-shaven like Teddy of old. Why did you decide to change your appearance for this story? “I had this idea that, because of where Teddy is emotionally and mentally, he won’t want to look at himself in the mirror after what’s happened and put in the effort he normally does into his hair or shaving. He’s rough and ready, and looks a bit stereotypically tougher. It’s like he’s put on this mask that gives him an edge. When I was out with my mates, even they said that I looked much less approachable and I thought, ‘Good… I guess!?’”

Can you share any glimpses into what the future might hold for Teddy? “I can tell you that he eventually opens up and there’s a shift where he forces himself into a space of trying to put it behind him, as much as he can. But it’s definitely irreversible and irrevocably changed something within him.”

Would you like to see Teddy rekindle his romance with Jodie one day? “It’s up in the air but, personally, I think Teddy and Jodie work. Even though they’re both young, they have real care for each other, which you saw when Jodie donated her kidney [to her father Max Cristie, who did a bunk and was played by Nigel Harman ]. Their relationship has the complexities, passions and hurts that all real relationships have. I like them together.”

What does working on Casualty mean to you? “Oh gosh, so much — it has changed my life! From the people I’ve met to the awards shows and getting recognised – which still feels weird! — it’s incredible, and I love playing a paramedic. I feel so immensely privileged and proud to be a part of this show, and I hope I can be here for a long time.”

Finally, earlier this month, Casualty scooped the coveted trophy for best Soap and Continuing Drama at the BAFTA TV Awards – for the third time in four years! What has winning meant to you and the team — and will you be celebrating? “Winning a BAFTA, and for the second year in a row, is something that makes me burst with pride. This show means so much to me and I feel so lucky to work with amazing people day in, day out. The people who watch this show inspire us to keep telling these stories and I hope we can do it for many more years. With Summer around the corner, I think it would be rude not to celebrate with some sort of party!”

Casualty has worked with the charity SurvivorsUK on Teddy’s sexual assault storyline. For help and information, please visit www.survivorsuk.org

Casualty episode Siege Mentality airs on Saturday 25 May at 8.35pm on BBC1. It is also available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on the same day.

