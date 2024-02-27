Casualty spoilers: Max Cristie’s bombshell EXIT!

Max Cristie has some bad news to break to daughter Jodie Whyte in Casualty episode Easy Way Out.

Max Cristie came into Casualty as a force of nature, but how will he depart in episode Easy Way Out (BBC One, 9.20pm, Saturday, March 2, 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings)? We’ve got ALL the answers for Nigel Harman fans!

Meanwhile, the rumour mill is in overdrive, as Stevie Nash’s fate hangs in the balance. Siobhan McKenzie makes her feelings on the matter perfectly clear, while PC Harry Sinclair attempts to ingratiate himself with Charlie Fairhead. Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan turns to Iain Dean when Natalia goes AWOL.

Full Casualty spoilers for Easy Way Out below…

Max Cristie’s shock exit

In Casualty this week Max Cristie is recuperating in Holby Hospital’s renal ward following major surgery, which has taken place off-screen.

The clinical lead’s life has been saved, thanks to his daughter Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) donating a kidney. But the young nurse is in for a shock when she visits Max (Nigel Harman) and overhears him telling consultant Dylan Keogh (William Beck) that he’s been offered a six-month placement in South Sudan.

Despite knowing her medic father is impulsive, Jodie’s stunned that he’s considering moving to the war-torn region without even discussing it. Heartbroken and hurt, she rushes away…

Will Max take Jodie's kidney and run? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Teddy supports Jodie

In turmoil Jodie turns to her lover Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke). The young paramedic is a tower of strength and encourages her to talk honestly to her father.

As a result Jodie later decides to return for a meaningful conversation with her dad in the hope of strengthening their relationship after years of estrangement. But when she gets there, Max has discharged himself and disappeared!

“Max feels guilt for not being a part of Jodie’s life growing up, but he does love her,” Nigel Harman told What To Watch in an interview last year. “But, Max being Max, he jumps into things with both feet.”



Coming soon: our special feature on Max Cristie's time on Casualty. Check back for updates.

Brokenhearted Jodie can't believe what Max is proposing. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Faith distraught

Recovering addict Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is frantic with worry — her teenage daughter Natalia (Zoe Brough) has gone missing and isn’t answering her calls.

Distressed, the nurse turns to Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) for help and he promises to try and locate Natalia…

Faith turns to Iain in her hour of need. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Iain to the rescue

Shortly afterwards Natalia calls Iain drunk and disoriented and sends him a pin with her location.

The paramedic, despite protestations from his working partner Jacob Masters (Charles Venn - skilled at speaking volumes with a raised eyebrow), uses the ambulance to pick her up, only for Natalia to make another pass at him!

Iain has stern words for the now rather ill and hungover youngster, but she still isn’t getting the message. He brings Natalia to see Faith at the ED to quell her mum’s fears, before sending her home in a taxi.

Has the time finally come for Iain to come clean about THAT kiss with the teen?

Is it time for Jacob to confiscate Iain's phone? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Charlie’s shock realisation

Consultant Stevie Nash’s (Elinor Lawless) career hangs in the balance following the tragic events of last week. She’s been suspended and, at home, appears completely broken and alone.

Stevie Nash sinks into despair. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Meanwhile, at the ED, Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) begins to suspect that there was something in Stevie’s accusations about his pal PC Harry Sinclair (Rod Hallett).

New clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) makes her distaste for the dodgy copper clear without saying a single word (not unlike Jacob with Iain!) while Charlie inches towards the truth…

Siobhan keeps a close eye on PC Harry in Casualty this week. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

It isn’t until Charlie offers to have a look at PC Harry’s injured arm that he uncovers hard facts to support his doubts. During treatment, Charlie discovers a tooth embedded in Harry’s skin and quickly realises how this could have happened.

He quietly confides in Siobhan and together they pull up Harry’s wife Mel’s (Amanda Ryan) medical records.

Confronted with the terrible truth, what will Charlie do next?

The scales fall from Charlie's eyes in dramatic scenes. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Elsewhere, Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) is struggling as she juggles work with having time for her son. A throwaway remark from Faith deepens her guilt. Will she say ‘Yes’ when Cam Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh) comes up with a suggestion on how to involve her son in her life at Holby ED?

Faith's words upset Ngozi. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Grieving Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is curt and distant with Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) when they’re forced to interact with each other at work.

Rida paints on a big smile for her patients, but inside she’s eaten with guilt and blames herself for Ashok’s death.

Rash can't stand to be in Rida's presence in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Iain and Jacob attend a heartbreaking call out to a farm where it looks like the situation is going to take a sinister turn…

There are horror films vibes when Jacob attends a shout-out at a farm. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Meanwhile, at the ED Dylan Keogh treats a gunshot victim alongside Charlie and Cam in a poignant patient storyline, with guest stars Clive Russell (Spaced, Ripper Street) and Clare Waugh (Taggart, The Demon Headmaster) as father and daughter Callum and Jane Robertshaw.

Dylan treats a life-or-death gunshot victim. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Clare Waugh guest stars as struggling Jane in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Clive Russell as injured farmer Callum in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Easy Way Out airs on BBC One on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 9.20pm. It is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.