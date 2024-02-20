Melanie Hill Casualty EXCLUSIVE: ‘It means a lot to be in Charlie Fairhead’s final scenes’

Melanie Hill’s CV speaks for itself. Since making her onscreen debut in the iconic police procedural Juliet Bravo in 1984, the actor’s 40 year career has encompassed a string of popular UK dramas and hit films as well as starring roles alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

This week she joins the cast of Casualty as newly appointed clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie and, as BBC1’s medical drama enters an exhilarating era of change, she fits into the role like a hand into a surgical glove.

“I’m super excited to be able to talk about Siobhan and joining Casualty,” Melanie tells us when she calls for an exclusive chat about this new chapter. “I started filming in July 2023 and it’s been massively hard to keep secret. Basically, I’ve fallen in love with Siobhan, she’s a real gift and I am thrilled I got the part.”

Her introduction in Haunted spells out exactly why an experienced, firm but fair, no-nonsense medic is needed at Holby ED — the staff are stressed, essential equipment is broken, and morale is flatlining.

Here, Melanie tells us more…

Melanie Hill – exclusive Casualty interview

Spoilers beyond this point

What appealed to you about taking on this role? “First of all I would say that she’s very close to me - she has two adult kids and is married to a job that she loves. Siobhan cares about people, she’s also been around the block and seen it all, so she doesn’t take any nonsense from anyone!”

How would you describe her management style? “Siobhan is like an old fashioned ward sister. She's there to crack the whip but has a strong vested interest in her nurses. She knows that the more she puts into these relationships, the more she's going to get out of them. At this point she’s finding out their characters, but as you gradually get to know her you’ll see she is very loyal to her staff.”

Siobhan will be cracking the whip in Holby ED. (Image credit: BBC)

She’s thrown straight into the action in your first episode when consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) is arrested by PC Harry Sinclair (Rod Hallett) after she suspects him of abusing his wife. What does Siobhan make of this dramatic development? “It’s a massive shock and, because Siobhan’s new in the job, she feels she can’t march in and start throwing her weight around too much, but she is really suspicious of what Harry’s up to. “When Siobhan first meets Stevie there's mutual respect there; she can tell the doctor is a force of nature and a strong part of the ED. It’s obviously a bad time in Stevie’s life, so Siobhan is there in the background like Columbo - but in comfy scrubs instead of a dirty old mac - ready to unravel it all to help Stevie out.”

Casualty's Stevie Nash and Siobhan McKenzie become interlinked. (Image credit: BBC)

Siobhan’s introduction heralds the end of nurse Charlie Fairhead’s reign and the departure of Derek Thompson, who’s played him since the show began in September 1986. How do you feel about being involved in his exit storyline? “What can you say about Derek? He is Casualty, isn't he? When I first walked on the set I was really nervous and I said to him, ‘You probably don't remember me, but I was on the show 20 odd years ago’ (Melanie guest starred in an episode in 1993). He said, ‘I do remember you actually!’ and it was marvellous, because even if he was lying, God bless him, he put me at my ease. He was just so kind and it’s an honour to be in his final episodes and actual final scenes.”

Casualty legend Derek Thompson as Charlie Fairhead. (Image credit: BBC)

You’ve had a fantastically varied career. What do you tend to get recognised for most? “It varies depending on how far North I am! Believe it or not, it's the older shows like Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Bread and Waterloo Road or the wonderful iconic (1996 British romantic comedy) film Brassed Off with Pete Postlewaite, which is so close to my heart”.

Having also starred in big movies, such as Johnny Depp’s From Hell and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Stardust, do aspiring actors ask you for advice? “They do actually, and basically I would say you’ve got to have a pretty thick skin to be an actor. It can be quite bleak when you're out of work and think nothing is going to come along. But you never know what’s around the corner; literally the next day you can be in Miami and it’s so exciting! “I’ve been very lucky and have enjoyed every job I’ve done, and I’m so grateful to be on Casualty. The first scene I filmed was telling off the junior nurses for chatting too much and I was literally terrified because it's so iconic. Being given this role is a lot of responsibility and it means a lot for me to get it right.”

Finally, can you share any teasers on what the future holds for Siobhan? “She gets more involved with everyone. The scripts I am filming right now are very exciting. You’ll see her mother the younger nurses and take them under her wing. She develops a strong relationship with nurse Cam (Mickelwaithe, played by Barney Walsh) and a nice friendship with paramedic Jacob Masters (Charles Venn). The team here is brilliant and I love getting new scripts, it's just so much fun opening them and thinking ‘here we go!’”

Casualty star Charles Venn as paramedic Jacob Masters. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Role call

Some of Melanie Hill’s TV highlights so far..

Auf Wiedersehen, Pet (1986)

In the comedy-drama about British construction workers employed in Germany, Melanie starred in the second series alongside Tim Healy, Kevin Whately and Jimmy Nail, as Hazel Redfern, the first wife of Barry Taylor (Timothy Spall), who left him for another woman.

Melanie with Timothy Spall in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. (Image credit: ITV)

Bread (1989 - 1991)

This popular series set in Liverpool and written by Carla Lane saw Melanie replace Gilly Coman in the central role of Aveline Boswell, the only daughter of working class matriarch Nellie (Jean Boht), who outraged her Catholic mother by marrying a Protestant vicar.

Melanie as Aveline Boswell in Bread. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cardiac Arrest (1994)

The debut screen project of then-doctor Jed Mercurio (written under the John MacUre), the first series of the hard-hitting BBC1 hospital drama saw Melanie play straight-talking Sister Pamela Lockley. Helen Baxendale and Andrew Lancel also starred.

Crocodile Shoes (1994)

Melanie was reunited with Jimmy Nail to play siblings Emma and Jed Sheppard in the hit series about a Geordie factory worker who became a country and western music star. They reprised the roles for a 1996 follow-up story.

Playing the Field (1998 - 2002)

Kay Mellor’s BBC1 drama, which centred around a fictitious female football team – the Castlefield Blues – from South Yorkshire, saw Melanie as teammate Rita Dolan.

Team player. Melanie in Playing the Field. (Image credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road (2012 - 2015)

The Summer Term of Season 7 in BBC1’s school drama saw Melanie join the cast as canteen worker-turned-housemistress Maggie Budgen, who went on to marry grumpy fan-favourite teacher Grantly Budgen (Philip Martin Brown).

Grantly proses to Maggie in Waterloo Road. (Image credit: BBC)

Cilla (2014)

The acclaimed ITV miniseries starring Sheridan Smith charted the early career of Cilla Black, with Melanie cast as the singer and presenter’s mum ‘Big Cilla.’

Melanie with John Henshaw and Sheridan Smith in Cilla. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Coronation Street (2015 - 2022)

Cathy Matthews rocked up in Weatherfield as a love interest for Roy Cropper (David Neilson). During her time on the ITV soap, the widow was engaged to Roy, run over by Carla Connor (Alison King) and had a failed romance with Brian Packham (Peter Gunn).

Melanie with her Corrie co-star Peter Gunn. (Image credit: ITV)

Melanie makes her Casualty debut in charged episode Haunted on BBC One at 9.10pm, Saturday 24 February 2024