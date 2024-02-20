Casualty spoilers: Stevie Nash in shock ARREST twist during Siobhan’s first shift!

Casualty's Stevie Nash and Siobhan McKenzie become interlinked during the nurse manager's first shift.

Stevie Nash’s life takes a dark turn in Casualty episode Haunted (BBC One, 9.10pm, Saturday, February 24, 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings) while new clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie looks on in horror! Elsewhere, Paige Allcott makes a shock decision about her future and Rash Masum lashes out…

Stevie Nash nightmare flashbacks

Consultant Stevie Nash’s (Elinor Lawless) life comes crashing down this week after she makes a potentially fatal decision!

Her day starts off badly when she wakes up from a distressing nightmare concerning a violent and traumatic incident in her teenage years.

When Stevie later turns up for her shift at Holby ED she’s drained, on edge and struggling to cope as memories from her past flood back.

It’s the start of a day like no other for the vulnerable medic…

Stevie Nash is a shadow of herself after a nightmarish start to the day... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Siobhan’s eye opening first shift

Meanwhile, it’s new clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie’s (Melanie Hill) first day and when she walks into Holby ED she quickly realises the chaotic department is going to need a firm hand!

First, she lets the junior nurses know who’s boss after hearing them gossiping about her, before jumping straight into action and expertly treating distressed schizophrenic patient Scott Baker .

From there, Siobhan spots a myriad of problems, including a lack of essential equipment and a stressed out workforce. However, it’s Stevie who causes her the most concern…

Siobhan gives Cam shirt shrift when she overhears him calling her a ballbreaker! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

The Harry question mark

The stressed doctor confides in Siobhan and Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) that she believes PC Harry Sinclair (Rod Hallett) is abusing his wife, Mel (Amanda Ryan) when she’s readmitted with more injuries.

Charlie quickly shuts down Stevie's theory, but Siobhan decides to quietly keep a close eye on the situation…

Later, however, there’s a dramatic twist, when panicked Stevie believes Scott is about to attack Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh).

Embargoed: 20-02-2024 Charlie defends Harry to a shocked Stevie. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

PC Harry. Just doing his duty or has he something to hide? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Terrified, the consultant takes matters into her own hands, only to be arrested by Harry for grievous bodily harm…

Could this spell the end of Stevie’s career? And is PC Harry trustworthy or dangerous?

In an exclusive interview with Melanie Hill the star hints at the dramatic twists and turns to come: “Siobhan’s been around the block and seen it all, but this is a massive shock. As these events get a life of their own, she’s in the background ready to unravel it all.”

Full interview coming soon. Check back for updates.

Shellshocked. Are Stevie's days at Holby ED numbered? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is completely alone as he prepares to say goodbye to his beloved father Ashok. Fortunately, just as it all starts to get too much, his cousin Tariq Hussein turns up to offer him some much needed support.

Tariq (played by Killing Eve star Manpreet Bachu) has been living an exciting life in Australia but realises how much Rash is struggling. Upcoming episodes will see him being appointed as a new Casualty doctor.

Grieving Nash Masum. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Tariq makes an unexpected but welcome appearance when Rash needs him most. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) is shaken when she overhears that Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) is doing a double shift in order to cover for Rash so he can attend his father’s funeral.

Grieving and concerned, Rida makes an excuse to leave the ED and races to see Rash, only for an emotional showdown to erupt in front of Tariq.

Is this the end of their friendship?

Rida is stunned and saddened after Rash lashes out. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Paige prepares to leave the ED for a new career upstairs in Maxfac (Maxillofacial surgery) and is on cloud nine about starting a new chapter in her medical career. Sadly, however, the job falls through.

The disappointed doctor could stay on in the emergency department, but when she overhears Cam telling the other nurses that her ex Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) and pal Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) are hooking up, she reconsiders her options…

If looks could chill, Jodie would be in need of two jumpers and a warm drink... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Initially Jodie wants the ground to swallow her up when Paige lets it be known that she’s aware the nurse is dating her former fiancé. But there’s nowhere to hide - especially when clinical lead Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) requests that she assists Paige in resus. To make it even more excruciating, Teddy is doing the handover. Awks!

No more Mr Nice Guy? Cam drops Jodie right in it with Paige. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh (William Beck) is impressed by his first introduction to Siobhan. But his positive feelings dissipate when he’s forced to question Stevie later that day…

Dylan's day is a mixed bag. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

And, last but not least, daughter and father, Jodie and Max are apprehensive as the young nurse prepares to donate a kidney to her dad next week.

Max Cristie faces an uncertain future... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Haunted airs on BBC One on Saturday 24 February 2024 at 9.10pm. It is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.