Casualty confirms arrival of THREE new characters — but who will replace Max Cristie?

There's big news for Casualty fans because three new faces are heading for Holby ED this spring.

It has been announced today, Thursday, February 8, that actress and comedian Sammy T Dobson (I, Daniel Blake, Meet the Richardsons), Manpreet Bachu (Killing Eve, Masters of the Sir, DI Ray) and Jamie Glover (The Crown, Waterloo Road) have joined the cast of the world’s longest running primetime medical drama.

Jamie will play Holby’s newest Clinical Lead, Patrick Onley, while Sammy and Manpreet join as Junior Doctors, Nicole Piper and Tariq Hussein.

And with Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) set to depart the show soon, and Stevie only being his temporary replacement, it seems Patrick Onley is the man to replace the pair at Holby ED.

It has been revealed by the show that: "Sammy's character, Nicole, is the epitome of work hard, play hard and often the loudest in the room, full of vibrance and humour.

"Nicole is a late starter in her chosen career – coming from a working-class background she’s found it hard to find the funds to afford medical school– but she’s finally made it, and now she’s on the cusp of achieving her dream."

Speaking of her new role Sammy says: “Joining Casualty has felt like a dream. To become a piece of such a well-regarded part of BBC history is incredible but to get there and find everyone to be so genuinely lovely, welcoming and committed to making the best show possible is just wonderful.”

Sammy T Dobson as Nicole Piper in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Having recently moved back to the UK after spending three years in Australia, Tariq is a loveable rogue who is determined to climb the ranks as an NHS doctor and get involved in the most exciting and challenging medicine along the way.

Tariq Hussein is the cousin to Holby’s resident doctor, Rash Masum (Neet Mohan). Although close in age the pair couldn’t be more different. Tariq is the reckless ‘ying’ to Rash’s careful ‘yang’. Although there’s mutual admiration between them, competition has always been at the heart of their relationship.

Manpreet says: “Joining Casualty is both an honour and an absolute privilege. I’m thrilled to be a part of such an iconic show, the warm welcome and love from everyone has made this experience truly amazing. I can't wait for the fans to witness Tariq's unique journey unfold.”

Manpreet Bachu as Tariq Hussein in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Patrick Onley, played by Jamie, is a tenured and respected trauma surgeon turned ED Consultant. Charismatic, affable and old-school, Patrick has always been able to charm his way through anything.

Patrick appreciates precision, process and order. Operating as if he’s in complete control of everything. With his straightforward but personable bedside manner, one wouldn’t even question his capabilities as a doctor.

On joining Casualty, Jamie says, “Having been a fan of the show since its very first inception (yep, I’m that old) it is a real honour to be joining the incredible team at Casualty.

"I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be working with such a dedicated, skilful group of people who care so passionately about the minutiae of each episode as well as the show’s wider impact.

Jamie Glover as Patrick Onley in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Liza Mellody, Series Producer of Casualty for BBC Studios added: “We are thrilled to welcome Sammy, Tariq and Jamie to the cast of Casualty. As the show’s newest recruits to the ED they will bring plenty of wit, charm and drama to Holby. We are sure the audience are going to love them as much we already do.”

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.