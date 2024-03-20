Casualty favourites pushed to BREAKING POINT in new trailer revealing shocking assaults and dark twists!

Casualty have dropped their much-anticipated trailer for Breaking Point and for fans it raises more questions than the average episode of Mastermind.

The new 12-part instalment of BBC1’s medical drama puts a number of Holby ED favourites front and centre, and tests everyone to their limits.

Here’s everything we know from the Breaking Point trailer…

Casualty spoilers beyond this point

Rash Masum in crisis

Casualty’s most recent chapter A History of Violence marked the death of Rash Masum’s father, Ashok, and this new 12-parter will see the fragile doctor pushed to unimaginable lows.

The trailer opens with the fan-favourite standing in the rain outside Holby ED while a voiceover hears him sadly saying: “I wish I could have done more before he died, that he could have seen me make something of myself. Sometimes I feel like I’m drowning.”

In upcoming episodes, grieving Rash (Neet Mohan) returns to work full of remorse because he didn’t become a consultant while his dad was still alive. The demands of working in the ED coupled with the pressures he’s putting himself under make Rash the central figure in this new run, which is called Breaking Point for a reason…

Is anyone listening and on hand to throw Rash a lifeline?

The new artwork for Breaking Point shows how far Rash will be pushed. (Image credit: BBC/ALISTAIR HEAP/MATT BURLEM)

Patrick Onley Vs Dylan Keogh

New clinical lead Patrick Onley isn’t pulling any punches over the state of the department he’s inherited from his predecessors.

Patrick (Jamie Glover) also isn't standing for the blame being placed at his door as he gets to grips with the many failings at Holby ED. In the trailer he robustly defends himself to Dylan Keogh (William Beck) saying: “Three clinical leads over the last year, that’s what you’ve left me, you, Max and Stevie.”

So far, so fair. But as the trailer continues, it teases that Patrick seems to hold the long-serving senior consultant accountable for the failings at the hospital and tough-to-watch scenes follow.

Why does Patrick have beef with Dylan? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Patrick insinuates that Dylan is unstable to Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless): “You and I both know he can go off piste at times” before contemptuously accusing Dylan of being autistic.

The net result seen here is Dylan handing in his hospital pass and walking out on the job with the parting words: “I don’t know if I can do this anymore. I don’t think I should try.”

Why has Patrick got Dylan firmly in his sights?

Longterm fans of Dylan know only too well how vulnerable the medic can be... (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Patrick Vs Rash

Rash also appears to be in Patrick’s line of fire. As the trailer progresses, the new boss is heard saying: “[We’ve] enough challenges without our own colleagues stabbing us in the back” spliced with footage of Rash’s co-workers side eyeing him suspiciously and the young doctor responding: "You’re trying to get rid of me."

Why is Patrick pushing Rash so hard? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Teddy’s dark twist

Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) grapples with a traumatic secret which erupts and appears to result in a cycle in violence.

In an emotive scene with his aunt and boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) an extremely distressed Teddy says: “What do you suggest? Going to the police or a therapy group? Because that doesn’t work. I’m dealing with it. Me!”

What causes this radical change in the normally happy-go-lucky paramedic?

Will Teddy let Jan help him? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jacob falls in love

Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) discovers he’s a grandfather and his grandson Carter needs him! Supported by paramedic pal Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson), it’s a new and unexpected phase for the nurse-turned-paramedic, yet he's determined to be part of the youngsters’ life.

How will he cope?

Jacob and Iain ain't seen nothing yet! (Image credit: BBC)

Is this what Michael Stevenson meant when he told us: "Be careful what you wish for!"?

Siobhan makes a promise

With her staff facing daily challenges and traumas due to lack of resources, broken equipment and low morale, clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKeznie vows: “I’m serious about turning this place around.”

What will this involve?

Siobhan has strong opinions and is ready to share them. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Other big questions...

Stevie Nash’s enigmatic statement: “He did something, I’m almost certain” has given us pause. Who is she talking about and what has he done?

Who will Stevie believe and back? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Iain and Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) have a big old passionate smooch - could their relationship be getting back on track? And if so, who's going to tell Faith's daughter Natalia?

Could this be love? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Stevie gives new junior doctor Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) a tough-love talk and tells her: “Everyday is going to be a lot, so if you can't handle this it’s better to let me know now [rather] than let me down later.”

We know that Nicole is harbouring a big secret, has Stevie discovered what it is?

Find out Nicole's secret when she makes a dramatic entrance in Casualty on Saturday 23 March 2024. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

This new chapter of the medical drama kicks off on Saturday, March 23 2024 on BBC1 at 8.25pm with a double-bill. Check our spoilers for more.

