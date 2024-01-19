How to watch the Euros 2024 online: live stream every game

Here's how to watch the Euros 2024 online and on TV as one of the biggest entries in this year's sporting calendar fast approaches.

The tournament, which takes place every four years, sees Europe's best football teams, running from Friday, June 14 until the final one month later on Sunday, July 14.

In total 24 teams compete at the UEFA Euros 2024 including hosts Germany, defending champions Italy and qualifier group winners like England, France, Portugal and Spain. You can find a full list below, but three spots remain open: the Euro qualifier play-offs are due to take place in March, which will bring some wild-card picks to the line-up.

After the Euros 2020's jet-setting 11-country host system, the 2024 Euros returns us to a single host: Germany, in this case. Ten stadiums around the country will host various matches over the month, with the final played at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

As one of Europe's biggest sporting events (even if it's brushing up against the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics just two weeks afterward), it's understandable that you'll want to find a way to watch the matches.

You're in the right place — we'll show you how to watch the UEFA Euros 2024 matches, whether you want to watch them on broadcast TV, stream them over the internet or just catch repeats and highlights.

How to watch the Euros 2024 online and on TV in the UK

In the UK, the BBC and ITV share the matches equally between them.

If you've got a TV, the matches will be on the various BBC or ITV channels, but if you'd rather stream online you can use iPlayer and ITVX to stream live TV over the internet, which is handy for its versatility.

For those who pay their license fee, both the TV and online options are completely free.

How to watch the Euros 2024 online and on TV in the US

The rights to broadcast the Euros 2024 (and other UEFA matches) in the US falls to Fox, and its sports channels are expected to show many of the games in the tournament. These include the main Fox channel for the biggest games and Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 for smaller ones.

For Spanish-language coverage the channels Univision and TUDN are also expected to air games.

You can watch Fox's channels using a cable package that includes them or a live TV streaming service that has them in its line-up.

If you want access to Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, you'll need to be on Fubo's $89.99-per-month Elite tier, DirecTV's $114.99-per-month Ultimate package or YouTube TV's single $72.99-per-month plan.

If you want to save money, Sling TV Blue ($40 per month), DirecTV Entertainment ($69.99 per month) and Fubo Pro ($79.99 per month) have Fox and FS1, but no FS2.

When the Euros grow close, and channels announce their broadcast schedules, we'll be able to tell you which of the channels each game will be on.

How to watch the Euros 2024 in Australia

In Australia, it's Optus Sport that has the broadcast rights to the Euros 2024 competition. All of the matches will be hosted on the digital streaming service, making it the one-stop home for the entire tournament.

An Optus Sport subscription costs $24.99 per month or $199 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer for its phones or broadband, you can get a discounted monthly price, with it costing just $6.99 each month.

Optus made some of the Euro qualifier matches free to stream, even for non-subscribers, but there's no indication whether it'll do the same for the main tournament.

How to watch the Euros 2024 online and on TV everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

All you need to know about the UEFA Euros 2024

Which teams are playing in the UEFA Euros 2024? In total 24 teams are playing in the Euros. Germany was giving automatic entry due to hosting the event, and the other teams gained their places via the qualifiers. Here's the full list so far:



Group A

Germany

Scotland

Hungary

Switzerland

Group B

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group C

Solvenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D

France

Netherlands

Austria

?

Group E

Slovakia

Belgium

Romania

?

Group F

Turkey

Portugal

Czech Republic

?

As you can see, there are three '?' in that line-up. The qualifier play-offs will determine which teams get the final three spaces: these take place in March 2024.

The teams contending for the final three places are: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg Poland, Wales and Ukraine.

Due to the play-off structure, only certain combinations of those teams will go through. One place will go to either Poland, Estonia, Wales or Finland. The second will go to either Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine or Israel. The last will go to either Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan or Luxembourg. We'll update this article with the full list when the matches wrap.

Who is hosting the UEFA Euros 2024? Germany was drawn as the host of the 2024 Euros, with Turkey the only close competitor. The various games of the tournament will play in ten different German cities, spread out across the various regions of the country. They are:

