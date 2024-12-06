Last ever episode of Casualty in 2024 revealed - and it's one not to be missed
Details of the last episode of Casualty to air this year have just been revealed...
Casualty fans have been waiting patiently for the medical drama to return to their screens, and now we have details of not only the Christmas special but also the new boxset 'Public Property' which will begin at the end of 2024, marking the last ever epsiode of Casualty this year.
The Casualty Christmas Special 2024 - called 'All I Want for Christmas' - will air on Saturday, December 21 on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer and takes place on Christmas Day and, in Holby ED as the team are faced with an emergency blood shortage.
Inside the hospital, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) fights to save lives, while outside, Iain (Michael Stevenson) risks his own to ensure the hospital doesn't go without. The special epsiode will also feature real-life testimonies from contributors who’ve been directly impacted by UK blood donation, as well as interviews with key workers who form the country’s blood service.
However, we now know that the next epsiode after the festive special, which will be the last of 2024 but the first of a brand new Casualty boxset, will be called 'Off Duty' and will air on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 9.15pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.
The first epsiode of the new Casualty boxset will see nurse Jodie Whyte's (Anna Chell) actions cause a disastrous ripple effect for her and her Holby ED co-workers personally and professionally.
Elsewhere, Consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) faces hostility when she attempts to put her personal issues with acting clinical lead and nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie aside, while paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) collides with new trainee paramedic Indie Jankowski (played by Naomi Wakszlak).
We also know that the main cast starring in this episode includes William Beck as Dr Dylan Keogh, Kirsty Mitchell as Nurse Faith Cadogan, Barney Walsh as Nurse Cam Mickelthwaite, Milo Clarke as paramedic Teddy Gowan, Sarah Seggari as Nurse Rida Amaan, Kellie Shirley as Nurse Sophia Peters, and Sammy T. Dobson as junior doctor Nicole Piper.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
As always with Casualty there is an amazing guest cast to look forward to, with Jack Wilkinson, Allyson Ava-Brown, Omolabake Jolaoso, Norman Murray, Isaiah St Jean and Harriet Luker all starring in the episode.
We will also see Tom Mulheron back on our screens as he reprises his continuing role as Faith Cadogan's son Luka Malinovsky.
Casualty returns to Saturday evenings on December 21 and previous seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.