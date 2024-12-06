Last ever episode of Casualty in 2024 revealed - and it's one not to be missed

Casualty fans have been waiting patiently for the medical drama to return to their screens, and now we have details of not only the Christmas special but also the new boxset 'Public Property' which will begin at the end of 2024, marking the last ever epsiode of Casualty this year.

The Casualty Christmas Special 2024 - called 'All I Want for Christmas' - will air on Saturday, December 21 on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer and takes place on Christmas Day and, in Holby ED as the team are faced with an emergency blood shortage.

Inside the hospital, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) fights to save lives, while outside, Iain (Michael Stevenson) risks his own to ensure the hospital doesn't go without. The special epsiode will also feature real-life testimonies from contributors who’ve been directly impacted by UK blood donation, as well as interviews with key workers who form the country’s blood service.

Christmas is never a quiet affair in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC/JAMES PARDON)

However, we now know that the next epsiode after the festive special, which will be the last of 2024 but the first of a brand new Casualty boxset, will be called 'Off Duty' and will air on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 9.15pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

The first epsiode of the new Casualty boxset will see nurse Jodie Whyte's (Anna Chell) actions cause a disastrous ripple effect for her and her Holby ED co-workers personally and professionally.

Elsewhere, Consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) faces hostility when she attempts to put her personal issues with acting clinical lead and nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie aside, while paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) collides with new trainee paramedic Indie Jankowski (played by Naomi Wakszlak).

Casualty's festive episode promises to kick Christmas off in style. (Image credit: BBC/ALISTAIR HEAP)

We also know that the main cast starring in this episode includes William Beck as Dr Dylan Keogh, Kirsty Mitchell as Nurse Faith Cadogan, Barney Walsh as Nurse Cam Mickelthwaite, Milo Clarke as paramedic Teddy Gowan, Sarah Seggari as Nurse Rida Amaan, Kellie Shirley as Nurse Sophia Peters, and Sammy T. Dobson as junior doctor Nicole Piper.

As always with Casualty there is an amazing guest cast to look forward to, with Jack Wilkinson, Allyson Ava-Brown, Omolabake Jolaoso, Norman Murray, Isaiah St Jean and Harriet Luker all starring in the episode.

We will also see Tom Mulheron back on our screens as he reprises his continuing role as Faith Cadogan's son Luka Malinovsky.

Casualty returns to Saturday evenings on December 21 and previous seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.