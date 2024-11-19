Casualty Christmas special 2024: cast, guest stars, first look images, plot, trailer and everything we know

Casualty Christmas special 2024 — everything you need to know

Casualty have revealed that their much anticipated Christmas Special, just like Santa Claus himself, is on the horizon!

The seasonal special is called All I Want for Christmas and will star a sackful of fan-favourites and some very special guests.

Here’s everything you need to know, from plot and main cast to special guests and first look images…

Casualty Christmas special 2024 is a format-breaking standalone episode called All I Want for Christmas and will be available to watch on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in December 2024.

We will update this guide with specific information once the schedules have been announced.

Casualty Christmas special 2024 plot

The events in Casualty Christmas special 2024 will take place on Christmas Day and see the Holby Hospital medics faced with an emergency blood shortage. There are two main story threads. Inside Holby ED consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) fights to save lives, while outside, in wintery conditions, paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) risks his own life to ensure the hospital’s patients don't go without. Will tragedy ensue?

From BBC Press: “This innovative new special is a tribute to the miracle of blood, brought to life with all the tension and emotional depth that Casualty delivers so well.”

All I Want for Christmas will also feature real-life testimonies from contributors who’ve been directly impacted by UK blood donation, as well as interviews with key workers who form the country’s blood service.

Speaking about the episode Rebecca Ferguson, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, says: “We’re so excited for viewers to see this incredible Christmas special, which genuinely made me gasp. It's tense, thrilling and super-charged with emotion.”

Casualty Christmas special 2024 — main cast

Elinor Lawless as Stevie Nash

The consultant faces a shift like no other…

Speaking to What To Watch about this episode in September Elinor said: “We will be back with a bang! The Christmas special is going to be big. I read the scripts a few days ago and they’re beautiful. There’s a lovely documentary element and it’s got real It’s a Wonderful Life vibes!”

Michael Stevenson as Iain Dean

The daring paramedic risks everything to save others.

Charles Venn as Jacob Masters

Iain’s closest colleague and friend is caught up in the life or death drama of the the festive nail-biter.

Milo Clarke as Teddy Gowan

2024 has been a tough year for the youngest member of the paramedic team. Is it about to get a whole lot worse?

At this time, the details of which other members of Holby ED will be on duty in the Christmas special are under wraps. Check back for updates and cast interviews - coming soon!

Casualty Christmas special 2024 — guest cast

Guest stars in the Casualty Christmas special are:

Lucy-Jo Hudson (Wild At Heart, Doctors)

Tristan Sturrock (Poldark, The Crown)

Joseph Charles (Breathtaking, Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Katy Carmichael (Malpractice, Spaced)

Valerie Antwi (DI Ray S2, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

Zoe Brough (Outrageous, Father Brown) is also making a return as nurse Faith Cadogan’s daughter Natalia - who recently had a serious crush on her mum’s boyfriend Iain!

Roxanne Harvey, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Drama Production, says: “We’re so proud of this life-affirming episode. Beautifully told, with ambitious production values and outstanding performances, this is entertaining, thought-provoking drama at its very best.”

Is there a trailer for the Casualty Christmas Special 2024?

Yes! It is only a sneak peek into what we can expect from the episode, but it already has us gripped! You can watch below...

Christmas 2024 Trailer | Casualty - YouTube Watch On

Behind the scenes and more on Casualty’s future and the Christmas special

The Casualty Christmas special airs on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this December and will be followed by the next series of Casualty from later in the month. The special is written by Erin Kubicki and will be directed by Steve Hughes.

Casualty, the world’s longest-running primetime medical drama, is a BBC Studios Drama production for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

It is executive produced by Roxanne Harvey for BBC Studios, with Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC. The series producer is Liza Mellody.