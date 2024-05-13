Casualty fans are DIVIDED over big win at the BAFTAs

Casualty viewers have some mixed feelings about the soap scooping the top accolade

Casualty fans were pleased to see the soap come out on top tonight, securing the award for Soap and Continuing Drama at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024.

In tonight's BAFTA TV awards, Casualty beat both Emmerdale and EastEnders to be voted best soap, though not all social media users agree the programme should be classed as a 'soap'. 

'I love Casualty but I don't consider it a soap. It's a medical drama,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While others were just happy to see the show do well, with another writing, 'Very well deserved to all you cast and crew. You all deserve this and great that Casualty is getting the recognition it needs x'

While another wrote, '#Casualty winning a #BAFTAs just proves the BBC shouldn't be looking to axe it anytime soon. Recent rumours suggest they was considering axing after the 40th Anniversary next year. Would be a very poor decision if they do.'

While another said before the show, 'I'm telling you BBC/Bafta you better show #Casualty getting their award this year (i'm pretty sure I haven't missed it in the first hour) cos i'm not here for sitting through everything else for no reason.'

While another said, 'I never miss Casualty. Lovely programme with lovely stars.'

While another wrote, 'Pathetic… casualty isn’t even a soap! Eastenders is right there and has been incredible!'

While another said, 'Since when was casualty a soap? ffs.'

While another wrote, 'Well done on winning the #BAFTAS for Best Soap. Another brilliant year - very well deserved.'

And another wrote, disagreeing entirely, 'Hold up … so after it’s best year ever #Eastenders lost to Casualty WTF is that about #BAFTAS I’m not okay with this.'

You can watch the BAFTAs on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, and it's also available for catch-up on iPlayer. 

