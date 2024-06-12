Casualty's summer trailer reveals shocking drama heading for Holby ED

Casualty has just released its summer trailer for Storm Damage, the sixth box set for the world’s longest-running primetime medical drama, and what a trailer it is!

The two-minute clip reveals everything from shocking stunts, heartbreaking confessions and a gripping time ahead for everyone at Holby ED.

Poor nurse Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) is seen with Jamie Cleveland, a shady figure from his past, played by Emmerdale star, Ryan Hawley.

It isn't long before he is struggling and leaning on Siobhan who is also the new clinical lead on Holby ED.

Cam is heard saying 'I don't want to be here any more...' Shortly after, this is followed by a clip with a tearful, mysterious figure saying, 'I'm broken Cam. Are you not broken too?'

Elsewhere, paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) is in a bad way after getting beaten up. Not only that, he's seen being reckless on the the job and risking his life, despite his partner, senior nurse Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) telling him, 'I just need you to not do stupid dangerous things to yourself,' before warning him, 'I won't have that anger in front of my kids.' What is fuelling Iain's machismo?

Paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) accuses her colleague Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) of endangering his life and angrily tells him, 'Carter doesn't have a dad right now, and he won't have a granddad either, if you carry on like this!' Soon afterwards a distraught Jacob breaks down as he identifies a body...

Consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) has her head turned by married fireman, Rich Walker (Peaky Blinders' Michael Keogh), but is seen reduced to a shell of herself as she tearfully declares in the trailer, 'this is my mess.' Is she playing with fire?

There are truly shocking scenes as a horrified junior doctor Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) leans over a balcony and sees a woman in red lying lifeless below!

Junior doctor Nicole Piper (Sammy Dobson) is seen being rushed into Holby ED with a newborn child in her arms, supported by concerned friend, nurse Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni). Yet the lady she was acting as a surrogate for, Rosie Cornwall (Nicola Chegwin), is nowhere to be seen...

Also, could there be romance on the horizon for Dylan Keogh (William Beck) as new psych nurse Sophia (Kellie Shirley) catches his eye! Nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) certainly seems to think so!

You can watch the full trailer in all it's gripping glory below...

Casualty airs on Saturdays evening on either BBC2 or BBC1 over the Summer.

