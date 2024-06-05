Casualty gets a new home — here’s everything you need to know

Casualty is moving. Here's everything you need to know.

Casualty is known to skip around the BBC1 schedules to make way for other programmes and events, and fans have been worried that with the announcement of UEFA Men’s Euro 2024, episodes of their favourite drama may be kicked down the road until a later date.

Happily, we can reveal that the series isn’t going on an extended sabbatical for the footie — it’s simply switching from BBC1 to BBC2 on some Saturdays!

This move also coincides with the start of a new 12-part chapter called Storm Damage.

Why is Casualty moving from BBC1 to BBC2?

The Euro competition is being hosted by Germany and is a month-long affair, starting on June 14 and finishing on July 14 2024.

Matches will be available to watch across BBC TV channels and ITV channels for the duration — coming soon our Euros 2024 Guide.

For a full and regularly updated record of all Casualty episodes in 2024, check our Casualty Guide.

When is Casualty on during the Euros 2024?

Casualty will be switching between BBC1 and BBC2 during the Summer due to sports coverage.

The opening episode of Storm Damage airs on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 8.20pm on BBC2. (See below for more)

We will update this Guide with details of every episode of Casualty airing during the Summer, so you never miss an outing to Holbyland — whatever channel it's on!

Casualty — Storm Damage — episode guide

Storm Damage episode 1 of 12

Sinking Ships - Day 1

As a storm threatens Holby City, a tragedy forces recently promoted Band 5 nurse, Cam Mickelwaithe (Barney Walsh) to make a tough decision. Elsewhere, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) makes an unexpected connection, while junior doctor Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) is determined to help his vulnerable cousin Rash Masum (Neet Mohan).

Elin Lloyd Harries, Michael Keogh, Ryan Hawley, Paddy Navin, Steve Garti, Sarah Mhlanga, Finley Glasgow and Amy Chung guest star.



We will publish programme information and first look images once they've been released.