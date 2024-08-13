Casualty spoilers: Tariq Hussein kills his lover after drink and drug binge?

Tariq Hussein takes a deadly gamble in Casualty episode Downfall. This eighth instalment of Storm Damage airs on BBC1 on Saturday 17 August 2024 at 9.10pm (See our TV Guide for listings), picking after the events of the previous episode when Siobhan McKenzie’s marriage came to a cruel end and Tariq was caught in flagrante with a former patient in a hospital store cupboard!

This week, Tariq’s shady past comes to light, before there’s a horrifying twist, both Stevie Nash and Siobhan McKenzie panic when Rich Walker shows up at the ED, and Jacob Masters’ concern for his son deepens…

Full Casualty spoilers for Downfall below…

Has Tariq Hussein killed Yasmin?

There are shocking opening scenes in Casualty this week with junior doctor Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) standing on a balcony looking down at the lifeless body of his lover Yasmin Zandi! The tense episode then jumps back four hours and reveals how the deadly events unfold…

Before the horror fall, Tariq is having a great shift at Holby ED, until clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) offers to call his previous supervisor in Australia for a character reference for his upcoming trauma course.

Panicked, Tariq tells her he’ll sort it out but then turns to Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) and asks for her help in getting him out of an awkward situation. Reluctant to step on Siobhan’s toes (what with secretly sleeping with her husband and all), Stevie tells Tariq he’ll have to figure something else out…

Rash can't believe Tariq's audacity. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

In the meantime, unknown to the party-loving medic, his suspicious cousin, doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan), overhears this exchange, goes behind his back, and puts in a secret call to the Sydney Hospital!

Horrified, Rash discovers that Tariq was asked to leave due to rumours that he was sleeping with patients and violent towards them! When confronted Tariq insists it’s not true, but does admit to having a fling with one patient, yet swears he’s changed.

After his shift, however, Tariq heads to see Yasmin (Jeanie Hackman) at her home, where they begin drinking and doing drugs, before having an explosive row. This leads to Yasmin plummeting from the balcony, and Tariq having to make a snap call on what to do for the best in the heat of the moment.

Did she fall or was she pushed?

Is this the end of the line for Tariq? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Stevie Nash’s emotions range from deep shock to pure panic when she discovers that Siobhan’s 25-year marriage to Rich Walker (Michael Keogh) is over and then he turns up declaring his love for her!

Will Stevie fight her feelings and tell Rich to sling his hook?

Stevie struggles to look Siobhan in the eye. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Siobhan is suspicious when Rich turns up at the ED under the flimsiest of pretexts and privately believes he’s checking up on her out of love. But she soon twigs that’s not his intention at all.

Will she rumble his affair with Stevie?

Siobhan's heart is blown apart by Rich again this week. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Elsewhere, Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) becomes convinced his newly returned son Blake Gardner (David Ajayi) is in the grips of drug withdrawal.

With some help from Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) he manages to convince an agitated and confused Blake to seek treatment at the END where Faith Cadgoan (Kirsty Mitchell) runs some drug tests, which return surprising results…

A significant development this week, has Jacob rethinking everything he thought he knew about his son. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

With things extremely tense between departing housemates Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari), Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) and Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) , the vulnerable nurse decides to stay with his parents for a few days.

We meet Cam’s father Owen (played by Simon Sherlock, Soldier Soldier, Hornblower, Call the Midwife) for the first time and learn he’s keeping a devastating secret from his son…

Simon Sherlock plays Cam's dad Owen in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

And finally, Faith hosts a pub quiz this week - in fact it looks like she’s been hosting them for a while! - where she takes the opportunity to try and play matchmaker to Dylan Keogh (William Beck ) and Sophia Peters (Kellie Shirley) ! Will love blossom under questioning?

Dylan and Sophia are feeling quizzy. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Downfall airs on BBC1 on Saturday 17 August 2024 at 9.10pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.