Casualty spoilers: Tariq Hussein kills his lover after drink and drug binge?
Airs Saturday 17 August at 9.10pm on BBC1.
Tariq Hussein takes a deadly gamble in Casualty episode Downfall. This eighth instalment of Storm Damage airs on BBC1 on Saturday 17 August 2024 at 9.10pm (See our TV Guide for listings), picking after the events of the previous episode when Siobhan McKenzie’s marriage came to a cruel end and Tariq was caught in flagrante with a former patient in a hospital store cupboard!
This week, Tariq’s shady past comes to light, before there’s a horrifying twist, both Stevie Nash and Siobhan McKenzie panic when Rich Walker shows up at the ED, and Jacob Masters’ concern for his son deepens…
Full Casualty spoilers for Downfall below…
Has Tariq Hussein killed Yasmin?
There are shocking opening scenes in Casualty this week with junior doctor Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) standing on a balcony looking down at the lifeless body of his lover Yasmin Zandi! The tense episode then jumps back four hours and reveals how the deadly events unfold…
Before the horror fall, Tariq is having a great shift at Holby ED, until clinical lead Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) offers to call his previous supervisor in Australia for a character reference for his upcoming trauma course.
Panicked, Tariq tells her he’ll sort it out but then turns to Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) and asks for her help in getting him out of an awkward situation. Reluctant to step on Siobhan’s toes (what with secretly sleeping with her husband and all), Stevie tells Tariq he’ll have to figure something else out…
In the meantime, unknown to the party-loving medic, his suspicious cousin, doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan), overhears this exchange, goes behind his back, and puts in a secret call to the Sydney Hospital!
Horrified, Rash discovers that Tariq was asked to leave due to rumours that he was sleeping with patients and violent towards them! When confronted Tariq insists it’s not true, but does admit to having a fling with one patient, yet swears he’s changed.
After his shift, however, Tariq heads to see Yasmin (Jeanie Hackman) at her home, where they begin drinking and doing drugs, before having an explosive row. This leads to Yasmin plummeting from the balcony, and Tariq having to make a snap call on what to do for the best in the heat of the moment.
Did she fall or was she pushed?
Also in Casualty this week
Stevie Nash’s emotions range from deep shock to pure panic when she discovers that Siobhan’s 25-year marriage to Rich Walker (Michael Keogh) is over and then he turns up declaring his love for her!
Will Stevie fight her feelings and tell Rich to sling his hook?
Siobhan is suspicious when Rich turns up at the ED under the flimsiest of pretexts and privately believes he’s checking up on her out of love. But she soon twigs that’s not his intention at all.
Will she rumble his affair with Stevie?
Elsewhere, Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) becomes convinced his newly returned son Blake Gardner (David Ajayi) is in the grips of drug withdrawal.
With some help from Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) he manages to convince an agitated and confused Blake to seek treatment at the END where Faith Cadgoan (Kirsty Mitchell) runs some drug tests, which return surprising results…
With things extremely tense between departing housemates Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari), Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) and Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh), the vulnerable nurse decides to stay with his parents for a few days.
We meet Cam’s father Owen (played by Simon Sherlock, Soldier Soldier, Hornblower, Call the Midwife) for the first time and learn he’s keeping a devastating secret from his son…
And finally, Faith hosts a pub quiz this week - in fact it looks like she’s been hosting them for a while! - where she takes the opportunity to try and play matchmaker to Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and Sophia Peters (Kellie Shirley)! Will love blossom under questioning?
Casualty episode Downfall airs on BBC1 on Saturday 17 August 2024 at 9.10pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.
If you are affected by any of the storylines in this week's Casualty, please know that help and support is available from resources via BBC Action Line https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/
