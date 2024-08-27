Casualty spoilers: Iain Dean takes violent revenge?

Iain Dean picks up a baseball bat and seeks vengeance in Casualty episode The Right Amount.

This tenth installment of Storm Damage airs on BBC One on Saturday 31 August 2024 at 9.10 pm (See our TV Guide for listings), picking after the events of the previous episode when evil Jamie Cleveland (Ryan Hawley) died in Holby ED and Jodie Whyte learned her father Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) wasn’t killed in South Sudan.

This week, Iain takes the law into his own hands, Siobhan Mckenzie plans seduction, and Dylan Keogh has a date!

Full Casualty spoilers for The Right Amount below…

Iain Dean veers into vigilantism

An increasingly angry Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) risks his career, his relationship and his future…

Paramedic Iain embarks on a dark path this week when he has a run-in with the person who attacked him during the June riots in Holby!

Iain immediately recognises his violent assailant Sonny Davies (Ben Walton-Jones, The Women’s War, John Carpenter's Suburban Screams ) when he sees him at Holby ED. Pretending to be concerned, Iain offers the unsuspecting man a lift home so he can pick up clothes for his injured girlfriend Crystal Lupton (Yanexi Enriquez, FBI: International ). There, the medic invites himself inside and threatens Sonny with a baseball bat!

Will Iain snap and extact bloody revenge on Sonny?

Thug Sonny is terrified for his life. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Faith no more?

Meanwhile, Iain’s girlfriend, Advanced Clinical Practitioner Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is eagerly waiting to hear if she’s been accepted into medical school to retrain as a doctor. But she’s left reeling when her son Luka Malinovsky (Tom Mulheron) brutally attacks his classmate, Noah.

Both Luka and Noah end up in the ED, and while Faith’s son has superficial injuries it turns out Noah isn't so lucky… Luka has ruptured the young lad’s spleen and he needs urgent surgery.

With Luka facing assault charges and expulsion from school, and Noah critically injured, Faith wants answers. Shaken Luka is remaining tightlipped, however…

It’s not until Iain returns from his "dentist appointment" and finds out what’s happened that the paramedic realises he’s to blame. Remorseful, Iain confesses to Faith that he advised her youngest child to stand up to his bully when dropping him off to school that morning.



Will Faith dump Iain?

Faith weighs up her future. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Love up in the air

Cupid’s aim is slightly off kilter in Holby for both Siobhan McKenzie and Dylan Keogh.

Clinical lead Siobhan (Melanie Hill) has a reconciliation with firefighter husband Rich Walker (Michael Keogh) in her sights but her attempts at seduction miss the mark, leaving her feeling humiliated and distressed. She’s also more convinced than ever that her husband of 25 years and father to her three children has met someone else… Finding a receipt for two drinks at a cocktail bar in town doesn’t help matters.

Siobhan is left broken by Rich's deceit - and receipt. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Meanwhile, consultant Dylan (William Beck) agrees to a date with Sophia Peters (Kellie Shirley), which propels his ex Faith (prior to the arrival of Luka at the ED) into matchmaking mode. The well meaning but misguided medic even chooses his outfit. Sadly we’ve no pictures of this for you!

Dylan and Sophia’s date begins awkwardly enough and doesn’t seem to improve much. But, when the conversation takes a serious turn, the unpredictable psych nurse bolts, leaving Dylan sitting alone in the Hope & Anchor feeling hot under his uncomfortably close-fitting collar.

It looks like Love’s trigger-happy cherub needs some target practice.

Is Sophia and Dylan's situationship over? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week…

The atmosphere is tense between Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) and Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) following last week’s kiss. Could this be the end of a beautiful friendship?

The heart wants what the heart wants... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Rich reveals he’s moving into his brother Darren’s for the foreseeable.

Stevie is eaten with guilt after her fling with Rich. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) is shaken when he sees a card on the staffroom noticeboard for his childhood abuser Jamie Cleveland’s memorial. Supportive Siobhan advises him to ignore it and encourages Cam to reconcile with Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) and Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) instead.

Missing his friends terribly, Cam plucks up his courage and delivers a wholehearted and moving apology, but his previous hurtful words still linger between them. Will he reveal the real reason he was lashing out?

Lost and lonely Cam wants to find his way back to his friends. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

And, after Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) and Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) bring young stroke victim Brett McAlmott in the ED, Nicole leads Cam, Rida and Jodie in an emergency procedure which could save him while his anxious mother Dianne (Jasna Anderson, Death on the Nile) looks on in hope for her son…

The future of medicine work together to save Brett. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode The Right Amount airs on BBC One on Saturday 31 August 2024 at 9.10 pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6 am.