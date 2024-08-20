Casualty spoilers: Evil Jamie Cleveland dies?

Evil abuser Jamie Cleveland’s life hangs in the balance in Casualty episode Absolution.

This ninth instalment of Storm Damage airs on BBC1 on Saturday 24 August 2024 at 9.10pm (See our TV Guide for listings), picking after the events of the previous episode when Siobhan McKenzie’s kicked her her hubby out of the ED and Rash Masum became entangled in a deadly situation with his cousin Tariq Hussein.

This week, Jamie is discovered barely alive down a steep gorge, leading Cam Mickelthwaite into dangerous and emotional waters, the nature of Nicole Piper and Ngozi Okoye’s relationship changes dramatically, and Jodie Whyte is forced to face the fact that her father, Max Cristie, may have been killed.

Full Casualty spoilers for Absolution below…

Jamie Cleveland in killer crash

Jamie Cleveland (Ryan Hawley) has made Cam Mickelthwaite’s (Barney Walsh) life a living hell since he turned up in Holby City, and this week the evil abuser is found at the bottom of Haverly Gorge, trapped in his car and barely alive.

Paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and fireman Rich Walker (Michael Keogh) attend the difficult crash site and extract the dying man.

Meanwhile, at the ED Siobhan McKenzie receives an urgent call on the department’s red phone that Jamie is being brought in in critical condition.

Siobhan warns Cam ahead of time and stresses that she doesn’t think he should deal with Jamie. When he insists he wants to, however, she relents, even though Cam is clearly upset while Iain does his handover. Even so, the traumatised nurse steps in to assist consultant Dylan Keogh (William Beck ).

Dylan and Siobhan lead the team in caring for Jamie Cleveland. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Moment of truth

When Cam is momentarily left alone with gravely ill Jamie, the former hospital trustee tells him Bobby Morton (Ryan J Mackay) ran him off the road and left him for dead.

Dylan comes in and, after confirming what Jamie said, he notifies the police.

Upset, Cam leaves resus, but after a heart-to-heart with Siobhan she encourages him to go back in and get the answers he needs before it’s too late. He returns to Jamie’s bedside…

Now alone, Cam asks Jamie if he’s sorry for what he did to him and Bobby when they were young teenagers. Remorseless Jamie denies all so, in a moment of truth, Cam tells him he’s dying. Despite this, twisted Jamie continues to insist that he did nothing wrong and makes remorseless defence of himself, leaving Cam broken.

Shortly afterwards Jamie arrests.

Will he die?

Jamie Cleveland is played by Ryan Hawley. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) and Ngozi Okoye’s (Adesuwa Oni) relationship changes dramatically, when a moment of elation turns into something unexpected…

Emotions are running high between Ngozi and Nicole. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) is terrified when news comes in that the refugee camp her dad Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) is working at in South Sudan has been attacked… Will he make it out alive?

Max Cristie faces an uncertain future in Casualty episode Absolution... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) helps Jodie through this painful development, causing her to feel guilty about her recent behaviour. She decides to come clean about their early dating history, but can Teddy forgive this betrayal of trust?

Will Teddy turn his back on Jodie? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

To Rida Amaan’s (Sarah Seggari) utter confusion a man comes into Holby ED and hands her a severed finger, which he found in the park, and then leaves!

Later, Cam treats Lennie Parkes (Nick Harris, Finders Keepers, Brassic), a patient who lost a finger in a work accident and has decided to cut off the other one for symmetry!

Then, baby Chloe’s mum Abigail Donaldson (Elin Lloyd Harries, Pobol y Cwm) turns up asking to speak to Cam on the day of her daughter's memorial service…

Elin Lloyd Harries as Abigail Donaldson in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Elsewhere, Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu) puts pressure on Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) to take him to see Yasmin Zandi (Jeanie Hackman), even though it could cause suspicion. When they arrive at her room, two police officers are by her hospital bedside, taking a statement. Will the cousins be sharing a cell before their shift ends?

Arresting development? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Siobhan’s heart is breaking in the aftermath of her marriage ending, but she’s doing her best to remain calm, and invites Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) and Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) out to dinner to help her drown her sorrows.

Meanwhile, Siobhan’s husband Rich, continues to contact Stevie, begging her to meet with him. Will she relent, despite being horrified she unwittingly slept with Siobhan’s other half?!

Stevie Nash must decide where her loyalties lie... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Absolution airs on BBC1 on Saturday 24 August 2024 at 9.10pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

If you are affected by any of the storylines in this week's Casualty, please know that help and support is available from BBC Action Line https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/

