John Carpenter's Suburban Screams: release date, everything we know about the horror anthology

Whenever you see something labeled "John Carpenter's" you watch it. He is, after all, the mastermind behind horror classics Halloween, The Fog and The Thing. So when you see a new series from John Carpenter and it releases on October 13, which happens to be Friday the 13th, well, you get ready to settle in for some fun. John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is coming to Peacock.

The new limited series features six true tales of terror that took place in very normal American towns. This thrilling series features a combination of firsthand accounts, cinematic reenactments, archives from the people who lived through it and press coverage.

Not only does Carpenter serve as a producer of the series, he composed the theme music and he directed an episode.

Here's everything we know about John Carpenter's Suburban Screams.

All six episodes of John Carpenter's Suburban Screams premiere on Friday, October 13, on the Peacock streaming platform.

As of this writing there's no release date available for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams episode guide

Take a look at the episodes and episode descriptions of the new limited series:

Episode 1: "Kelly"

"A party takes a mysterious turn when friends accidentally summon the ghost of a local murder victim; two witnesses tell the tale of how this restless spirit attached herself to an unsuspecting host and changed his life forever."

Episode 2: "A Killer Comes Home"

"The chilling story of an elusive killer who went on a murder spree in his hometown, recounted by the local newspaper editor and publisher who became his targets after covering the story."

Episode 3: "House Next Door"

"A teenage boy falls in love with a new girl in town but suspects that her house is haunted; at first, no one believes his theory, but when dark spirits put her in grave danger, he takes matters into his own hands to ensure she makes it out alive."

Episode 4: "Bunny Man"

"Residents of a quaint Virginia neighborhood share terrifying stories of encounters with an axe-wielding maniac in a rabbit suit; the legend was born a hundred years ago but has since turned into a deadly reality, traumatizing residents for decades."

Episode 5: "Cursed Neighborhood"

"A mother and daughter tell the horrific story of moving into their first home; without knowing that the suburban land is cursed, they attract a vengeful spirit that will do everything it can to purge them from the neighborhood with deadly results."

Episode 6: "Phone Stalker"

"A woman who endured horrific threats and was stalked by a shrouded tech genius tells the twisted story of how it became a living nightmare that ruined her relationships and has her seeing danger around every corner."

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams plot

Here's the synopsis of John Carpenter's Suburban Screams from Peacock: "John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers."

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams cast

There's no cast announced for the series as it's based on real-life events and includes the people who either lives through it, scholars who studied it or media who reported on it.

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams trailer

Take a look at the chilling trailer for John Carpenter's Suburban Screams right here:

How to watch John Carpenter's Suburban Screams

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams streams exclusively on Peacock. You might have Peacock as part of your existing cable package, or you can subscribe to the streaming service directly. You can also subscribe to the service and access it through platforms like Roku and Fire TV.