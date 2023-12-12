Casualty REVEAL — shocking new storylines and first look images!
Casualty revealed — a guide to all the new storylines being unleashed when the medical drama returns…
The Casualty break from BBC1 is almost over and it’s with great glee that we can reveal exactly where the series will pick up on its return.
When the medical drama last aired on Saturday, September 16, 2023 with cliffhanger double bill Too Much, Too Young and Switzerland it left our favourite characters with some shocking dilemmas and viewers grappling with dramatic cliffhangers.
Now, What To Watch can reveal where the show picks up and what happens next when Casualty returns on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9.15pm with a brand new episode called Tinderbox written by Isla Gray (Hollyoaks, Holby City) and directed by Suri Krishna (Emmerdale, The Beaker Girls).
Here’s everything we can reveal…
Casualty timeline
When Casualty returns, it picks up approximately six weeks on from when we last visited Holby-land.
Max Cristie
Ambulances are backed up outside the ED, there’s a shortage of beds and clinical lead Max Cristie is visibly struggling. With budget meetings making demands on his time, Max (Nigel Harman) hands over control of the ED to consultant Stevie Nash…
Charlie Fairhead
Charlie Fairhead has stepped in as the ED’s clinical nurse manager following Donna Jackson’s prison sentence for dangerous driving, and his leadership is much needed at this time.
In his own words, Charlie (Derek Thompson) says “This is the worst I’ve seen it.” Which is saying something - he’s been on the frontline since 1986…
Charlie also lets slip that there are rumours that Max’s position is being sized-up by the top brass, and he thinks Stevie could be a good candidate for the role!
Stevie Nash
With Max running on fumes, as his secret kidney failure takes hold, no-nonsense consultant Stevie Nash steps up to run the show. But with ambulance queues and beds in high demand, patients and their loved ones become increasingly desperate, it’s only a matter of time before this tinderbox situation brutally ignites…
Will Stevie (Elinor Lawless) and Holby ED be pushed to breaking point?
Ryan Firth
Inside the ED is no less chaotic but Stevie, seeing something special in young nurse Ryan Firth, tasks him with being her intermediate between the wards and the carpark. She even gives him the made-up title of ‘Chief Triage Nurse,’ which Ryan (Eddie-Joe Robinson) immediately lords over his co-workers! But, when things get serious, is he up to the job?
Jacob Masters
Former nurse-turned-paramedic Jacob Masters knows both sides of this week’s catastrophic backlog, but even so it doesn’t stop him being frustrated. As the episode ramps up, an unprecedented crisis means Jacob (Charles Venn) is suddenly needed in the ED…
Jodie Whyte
Jodie Whyte is being sent a barrage of text messages from her gran Stella Lawson. It transpires Stella (Kate Williams) hasn’t told Max that she’s revealed his secret!
Fed up of playing her gran’s games, Jodie (Anna Chell) decides to take matters into her own hands and presses Max for answers, which leads to some home truths for the father and daughter…
Faith Cadogan
In a therapy session Faith Cadogan reveals that she is 42 days clean and counting after spending four weeks in rehab. But, despite being invited back to work, she isn’t sure she’s ready…
Later, however, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) unexpectedly ends up at the hospital sooner than she, or anyone else, expected!
Natalia Malinovsky
Natalia Malinovsky (Zoe Brough) is back home and doing everything she can to encourage and support Faith’s recovery. But there’s something she isn’t telling her mum…
Iain Dean
Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) is among the many medics left sitting in the hospital car park with his patients and just as frustrated as everyone else…
Rash Masum
Doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is shocked when he learns his father’s care home is closing down and the residents are being relocated to Essex. Suddenly he has to scramble to find his dad alternative accommodation.
Cam Mickelthwaite
Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) amasses something of a mini fan club in this episode, but his heart still belongs to Jodie. If only someone would tell her!
Dylan Keogh
Dylan Keogh (William Beck) is shook when he sees a deeply uncomfortable Faith in the ED covered in blood! Will he be on hand to reassure her?
Rida Amaan
Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) confides in Charlie that money is tight…
Jan Jenning
Paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) is conspicuous by her absence when Casualty returns… Is her fate hanging in the balance after her arrest?
Sah Brockner
Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) is back behind the wheel and saving lives. But with Jan nowhere to be seen, does this mean their resignation letter is in limbo for the time being?
For more on your favourite Casualty characters’ predicaments, check out our catch-up guide
Casualty Winter trailer 2023/2024
Full spoilers for Casualty episode Tinderbox coming soon. Check back for updates.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
With twenty years of experience as an entertainment journalist, Elaine writes for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and www.whattowatch.com covering a variety of programs from gardening and wildlife to documentaries and drama.
As well as active involvement in the WTW family’s social media accounts, she has been known to get chatty on the red carpet and wander into the odd podcast.
After a day of previewing TV, writing about TV and interviewing TV stars, Elaine likes nothing than to relax… by watching TV.
Most Popular
By Tom Bedford
By Martin Shore