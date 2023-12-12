Casualty REVEAL — shocking new storylines and first look images!

As Casualty returns Charlie Fairhead and Stevie Nash are central to a dramatic new chapter in the show's history.

The Casualty break from BBC1 is almost over and it’s with great glee that we can reveal exactly where the series will pick up on its return.

When the medical drama last aired on Saturday, September 16, 2023 with cliffhanger double bill Too Much, Too Young and Switzerland it left our favourite characters with some shocking dilemmas and viewers grappling with dramatic cliffhangers.

Now, What To Watch can reveal where the show picks up and what happens next when Casualty returns on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9.15pm with a brand new episode called Tinderbox written by Isla Gray ( Hollyoaks , Holby City ) and directed by Suri Krishna ( Emmerdale , The Beaker Girls ).

Here’s everything we can reveal…

Casualty timeline

When Casualty returns, it picks up approximately six weeks on from when we last visited Holby-land.

Max Cristie

Ambulances are backed up outside the ED, there’s a shortage of beds and clinical lead Max Cristie is visibly struggling. With budget meetings making demands on his time, Max (Nigel Harman) hands over control of the ED to consultant Stevie Nash…

Max hands control of the ED over to Stevie. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Charlie Fairhead

Charlie Fairhead has stepped in as the ED’s clinical nurse manager following Donna Jackson’s prison sentence for dangerous driving, and his leadership is much needed at this time.

In his own words, Charlie (Derek Thompson) says “This is the worst I’ve seen it.” Which is saying something - he’s been on the frontline since 1986…

Charlie also lets slip that there are rumours that Max’s position is being sized-up by the top brass, and he thinks Stevie could be a good candidate for the role!

Stevie Nash

With Max running on fumes, as his secret kidney failure takes hold, no-nonsense consultant Stevie Nash steps up to run the show. But with ambulance queues and beds in high demand, patients and their loved ones become increasingly desperate, it’s only a matter of time before this tinderbox situation brutally ignites…

Will Stevie (Elinor Lawless) and Holby ED be pushed to breaking point?

Tight-knit trio Charlie, Stevie and Jacob oversee a crisis in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Ryan Firth

Inside the ED is no less chaotic but Stevie, seeing something special in young nurse Ryan Firth, tasks him with being her intermediate between the wards and the carpark. She even gives him the made-up title of ‘Chief Triage Nurse,’ which Ryan (Eddie-Joe Robinson) immediately lords over his co-workers! But, when things get serious, is he up to the job?

Jacob Masters

Former nurse-turned-paramedic Jacob Masters knows both sides of this week’s catastrophic backlog, but even so it doesn’t stop him being frustrated. As the episode ramps up, an unprecedented crisis means Jacob (Charles Venn) is suddenly needed in the ED…

Iain and Ryan are at the pointy ends of patients losing their patience. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jodie Whyte

Jodie Whyte is being sent a barrage of text messages from her gran Stella Lawson. It transpires Stella (Kate Williams) hasn’t told Max that she’s revealed his secret!

Fed up of playing her gran’s games, Jodie (Anna Chell) decides to take matters into her own hands and presses Max for answers, which leads to some home truths for the father and daughter…

Faith Cadogan

In a therapy session Faith Cadogan reveals that she is 42 days clean and counting after spending four weeks in rehab. But, despite being invited back to work, she isn’t sure she’s ready…

Later, however, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) unexpectedly ends up at the hospital sooner than she, or anyone else, expected!

Max and Jodie have a long overdue heart-to-heart. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Natalia Malinovsky

Natalia Malinovsky (Zoe Brough) is back home and doing everything she can to encourage and support Faith’s recovery. But there’s something she isn’t telling her mum…

Iain Dean

Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) is among the many medics left sitting in the hospital car park with his patients and just as frustrated as everyone else…

Faith is a cause for concern for her nearest and dearest. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Rash Masum

Doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is shocked when he learns his father’s care home is closing down and the residents are being relocated to Essex. Suddenly he has to scramble to find his dad alternative accommodation.

Cam Mickelthwaite

Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) amasses something of a mini fan club in this episode, but his heart still belongs to Jodie. If only someone would tell her!

Bad news comes calling for Rash. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Dylan Keogh

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) is shook when he sees a deeply uncomfortable Faith in the ED covered in blood! Will he be on hand to reassure her?

Rida Amaan

Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) confides in Charlie that money is tight…

Cam only has eyes for Jodie... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jan Jenning

Paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) is conspicuous by her absence when Casualty returns… Is her fate hanging in the balance after her arrest?

Sah Brockner

Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) is back behind the wheel and saving lives. But with Jan nowhere to be seen, does this mean their resignation letter is in limbo for the time being?

Does Dylan have answers for Faith? Meanwhile, we have questions for everyone! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

For more on your favourite Casualty characters’ predicaments, check out our catch-up guide

Casualty Winter trailer 2023/2024

Full spoilers for Casualty episode Tinderbox coming soon. Check back for updates.