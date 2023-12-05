Casualty return date CONFIRMED! Everything we know about the series return including dramatic cliff-hangers and what’s next
Casualty is back! Here is our quick at-a-glance guide to where the show left our favourite characters before taking a break…
The Casualty break from BBC1 has been agonising for fans of the medical drama.
Not least because when the show last aired on Saturday, September 16, 2023 it was with a dramatic double bill that left so many questions unanswered.
With Casualty now confirming that the series will return on Saturday, December 30, 2023, what better time to get back up to speed with where the series left off?
Here’s our handy Casualty catch up guide so fans can pick up instantly when the series returns, along with the new trailer announcing the next episode...
The wait is almost over 💚 #Casualty pic.twitter.com/2G2l6raPViDecember 5, 2023
Casualty main characters recap
Faith Cadogan
In Casualty’s September 16th first episode Too Much Too Young mum-of-three Faith Cadogan took a near-fatal overdose, which had a series of far-reaching ramifications — not least for the nurse herself.
The Holby ED team managed to save her life, but those closest to her, namely Iain Dean and Stevie Nash, realised they could no longer help Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) kick her addiction.
When Casualty returns, will Faith have agreed to rehab and have begun her road to recovery?
Kirsty Mitchell reveals the clever details woven throughout Faith Cadogan’s addiction storyline
Iain Dean
Paramedic Iain Dean felt enormous guilt after Faith’s overdose, as he’d turned his back on her after a catalogue of lies and deceit fuelled by her addiction.
On Casualty’s return, will Iain (Michael Stevenson) have room in heart for his ex-lover, either as a friend or a romantic partner?
Stevie Nash
Consultant Stevie Nash, did her utmost to help Faith with a detox programme but, after the disgraced nurse’s life or death overdose, she was forced to admit defeat.
Stevie (Elinor Lawless) realised that her pal needed professional help and turned to Max Cristie for help with sourcing rehab centres. Will Stevie blame herself for failing her best friend?
Donna Jackson
Too Much, Too Young was a shocker of an episode for Donna Jackson. The clinical nurse manager was sentenced to 12 months in prison for covering up a dangerous driving incident.
With Donna (Jaye Jacobs) doing time, who will step into her shoes both at work and at home?
Jodie Whyte
Jodie Whyte was stunned to her core when her grandmother Stella Lawson asked to meet up, only for the older relative to reveal that the young nurse’s father, Max, had kidney transplant failure. Having been estranged from both Max and Stella for most of her life, will Jodie (Anna Chell) consider becoming a kidney donor?
Max Cristie
Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) has no idea that his mum has spilled his health secrets to Jodie. As much as he attempts to keep the truth under wraps, one way or another, time is running out for the ED clinical lead. How long can he continue as he is without urgent medical intervention?
Nigel Harman confirmed his Casualty exit in an interview with Digital Spy so, no doubt, there are a number of twists and turns to come as Max’s emotive storyline comes to a close early next year.
Jan Jenning
September 16th’s second double-bill Switzerland came to a shocking close, as Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) was arrested for helping her ex-husband Gethin West (Robert Pugh) with his assisted death abroad.
Now her career, liberty and relationships all hang in the balance. And to make matters worse, her beloved nephew, paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke), was the one who reported her to the police…
Sah Brockner
Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) wrote a resignation letter and left it on Jan’s desk. Given everything that’s transpired with Jan, it’s doubtful the paramedic boss received it, so what does this mean for Sah?
Other Casualty characters…
Natalia Malinovsky
When we last saw Faith’s eldest daughter Natalia (Zoe Brough) the university student had discovered her mum’s addiction and subsequently took her siblings to live with their grandmother. Will Natalia, Ana and Luca be willing to reconcile with their mum?
Mia Barron and Amber Baptiste
With Donna in jail, what will become of her children Mia Barron (Briana Shann) and Amber Baptiste (Mia Streeks)? Will the youngsters be forced to struggle alone, or will any of Donna’s ED colleagues reach out? (We’re looking at you Dylan Keogh!)
Stella Lawson
Having disclosed Max’s deathly situation to Jodie, something tells us Stella Lawson (Kate Williams) will be making her presence felt when Casualty returns!
Ffion Morgan
Only time will tell if Jan's estranged police officer wife Ffion Morgan (Stirling Gallacher) will stand by the paramedic boss…
Faith’s dealer Jack
Mentioned in Too Much, Too Young, Jack the drug dealer was never seen on screen, but could he make an appearance in the future? If Faith is on the road to recovery, it will be difficult with many challenges…
If you or anyone you know has been affected by these Casualty storylines, support is available here
Keep an eye out for our companion piece revealing where we pick these characters — and many others! — when Casualty returns. Coming soon!
