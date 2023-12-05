Casualty return date CONFIRMED! Everything we know about the series return including dramatic cliff-hangers and what’s next

When Casualty returns will it pick up unresolved plot twists?

The Casualty break from BBC1 has been agonising for fans of the medical drama.

Not least because when the show last aired on Saturday, September 16, 2023 it was with a dramatic double bill that left so many questions unanswered.

With Casualty now confirming that the series will return on Saturday, December 30, 2023, what better time to get back up to speed with where the series left off?

Here’s our handy Casualty catch up guide so fans can pick up instantly when the series returns, along with the new trailer announcing the next episode...

Casualty main characters recap

Faith Cadogan

In Casualty’s September 16th first episode Too Much Too Young mum-of-three Faith Cadogan took a near-fatal overdose, which had a series of far-reaching ramifications — not least for the nurse herself.

The Holby ED team managed to save her life, but those closest to her, namely Iain Dean and Stevie Nash, realised they could no longer help Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) kick her addiction.

When Casualty returns, will Faith have agreed to rehab and have begun her road to recovery?

Faith faces an uncertain future in Casualty... (Image credit: BBC)

Iain Dean

Paramedic Iain Dean felt enormous guilt after Faith’s overdose, as he’d turned his back on her after a catalogue of lies and deceit fuelled by her addiction.

On Casualty’s return, will Iain (Michael Stevenson) have room in heart for his ex-lover, either as a friend or a romantic partner?

Iain regrets not helping Faith when he caught her trying to steal from his ambulance. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie Nash

Consultant Stevie Nash, did her utmost to help Faith with a detox programme but, after the disgraced nurse’s life or death overdose, she was forced to admit defeat.

Stevie (Elinor Lawless) realised that her pal needed professional help and turned to Max Cristie for help with sourcing rehab centres. Will Stevie blame herself for failing her best friend?

Stevie and Faith's friendship hangs in the balance... (Image credit: BBC)

Donna Jackson

Too Much, Too Young was a shocker of an episode for Donna Jackson. The clinical nurse manager was sentenced to 12 months in prison for covering up a dangerous driving incident.

With Donna (Jaye Jacobs) doing time, who will step into her shoes both at work and at home?

With Donna banged up, who will care for her kids? (Image credit: BBC)

Jodie Whyte

Jodie Whyte was stunned to her core when her grandmother Stella Lawson asked to meet up, only for the older relative to reveal that the young nurse’s father, Max, had kidney transplant failure. Having been estranged from both Max and Stella for most of her life, will Jodie (Anna Chell) consider becoming a kidney donor?

Jodie has questions... (Image credit: BBC)

Max Cristie

Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) has no idea that his mum has spilled his health secrets to Jodie. As much as he attempts to keep the truth under wraps, one way or another, time is running out for the ED clinical lead. How long can he continue as he is without urgent medical intervention?

Nigel Harman confirmed his Casualty exit in an interview with Digital Spy so, no doubt, there are a number of twists and turns to come as Max’s emotive storyline comes to a close early next year.

Max must make a call about his future before it is too late. (Image credit: BBC)

Jan Jenning

September 16th’s second double-bill Switzerland came to a shocking close, as Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) was arrested for helping her ex-husband Gethin West (Robert Pugh) with his assisted death abroad.

Now her career, liberty and relationships all hang in the balance. And to make matters worse, her beloved nephew, paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke), was the one who reported her to the police…

Till death do us part... Jan supported Gethin. (Image credit: BBC)

Distraught Teddy reported Jan to the police. Is their relationship beyond repair? (Image credit: BBC)

Sah Brockner

Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) wrote a resignation letter and left it on Jan’s desk. Given everything that’s transpired with Jan, it’s doubtful the paramedic boss received it, so what does this mean for Sah?

Devastated following a furious fallout with Teddy, Sah has their heart set on a fresh start. (Image credit: BBC)

Other Casualty characters…

Natalia Malinovsky

When we last saw Faith’s eldest daughter Natalia (Zoe Brough) the university student had discovered her mum’s addiction and subsequently took her siblings to live with their grandmother. Will Natalia, Ana and Luca be willing to reconcile with their mum?

Natalia was shocked by home truths. (Image credit: BBC)

Mia Barron and Amber Baptiste

With Donna in jail, what will become of her children Mia Barron (Briana Shann) and Amber Baptiste (Mia Streeks)? Will the youngsters be forced to struggle alone, or will any of Donna’s ED colleagues reach out? (We’re looking at you Dylan Keogh!)

With Donna inside, will teenager Mia be able to cope alone? (Image credit: BBC)

Stella Lawson

Having disclosed Max’s deathly situation to Jodie, something tells us Stella Lawson (Kate Williams) will be making her presence felt when Casualty returns!

How far will Stella go to save Max? (Image credit: BBC)

Ffion Morgan

Only time will tell if Jan's estranged police officer wife Ffion Morgan (Stirling Gallacher) will stand by the paramedic boss…

Are Ffion and Jan really over? (Image credit: BBC)

Faith’s dealer Jack

Mentioned in Too Much, Too Young, Jack the drug dealer was never seen on screen, but could he make an appearance in the future? If Faith is on the road to recovery, it will be difficult with many challenges…

