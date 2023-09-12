Casualty spoilers: Faith Cadogan overdoses in first episode of DEADLY double bill!

Faith Cadogan’s life is on the line this week in the first of two Casualty episodes.

In Too Much Too Young the ED team battle to save the drug addicted nurse after a deadly overdose. Meanwhile, Donna Jackson's fate hangs in the balance — she's up in court and facing a jail sentence.

In the second outing Switzerland (9.10pm) Jan Jenning and Gethin West visit an end of life clinic. Will Gethin choose to live or die?

Full Casualty spoilers for Too Much Too Young below…

Spoilers for Switzerland coming soon.

Faith Cadogan dies?

Faith Cadogan’s downward spiral takes a deadly turn in this week’s Casualty double bill.

In the first visit to Holby, doctor Stevie Nash is attempting to manage Faith’s drug withdrawal programme at the nurse’s home.

Stevie (Elinor Lawless) is confident she can help her friend, but when it comes to reducing her medication, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) is insistent it’s too much, too soon. Nevertheless, Stevie holds firm and, as Faith is refusing to go to rehab, she has no choice but to comply. Even so, Faith is feeling desperate...

First, she raids her home trying to find something to take the edge off. When this proves fruitless, Faith then asks to meet Stevie outside the hospital — although that’s a bad move for both their jobs’ sake!

Stevie takes a tough love approach with Faith. (Image credit: BBC)

Low point

After Stevie refuses to give her more meds, Faith is driven to once-unimaginable measures!

As Stevie returns to work, Faith spots an unattended ambulance and plans to steal what she needs from it, only to be stopped in her tracks by her ex, Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson), and he has harsh words for his former lover.

With his contempt ringing in her ears, Faith feels completely humiliated. In the throes of withdrawal, shame and desperation, her resolve crumbles and she arranges to meet her dealer, Jack.

Hours later tragedy strikes…

As far as Stevie's concerned 'no' is a complete sentence. (Image credit: BBC)

Iain can't hide his disgust when he catches Faith red handed. (Image credit: BBC)

Faith no more?

The next time anyone sees Faith is when she’s admitted to the ED suffering from an overdose.

Despite a team effort led by Dylan Keogh (William Beck) and Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) events take a deadly turn as Faith goes into cardiac arrest.

Has Faith’s addiction finally cost the tragic nurse her life?

Will Max and Dylan have to break bad news to the team? (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie’s regrets

Prior to her friend’s overdose, the doctor is confident she can manage Faith’s complex needs while also doing her day job effectively.

Clinical lead Max isn’t so sure and recommends a list of rehab centres for Faith.

And, all too soon, it becomes clear that Max’s instincts were right. Stevie has taken on too much, put her patients at risk and also inadvertently failed Faith.

With everything that transpires, Stevie blames herself for Faith’s fate… Will a despairing Stevie be able to live with the consequences of the day’s tragic events?

Stevie is eaten up with guilt. (Image credit: BBC)

Judgement day for Donna Jackson!

Donna’s court case for dangerous driving is imminent, yet she is still burying her head in the sand!

The night before her sentencing, Donna (Jaye Jacobs) hooks up with Max and has one more drink that she possibly should. The next morning, she’s still in denial about how her day may end, and plans a movie outing with daughters Mia Barron (Briana Shann) and Amber Baptiste (Mia Streeks). But this gesture falls flat with the frightened and frustrated youngsters, who want to know what the future holds for them if their mum is sent down.



Driven to distraction. Max and Donna mutually avoid harsh truths in their lives. (Image credit: BBC)

Unable to answer their questions, Donna and her daughters argue, with the nurse manager deciding to work to pass the hours until it’s time for her verdict — to the shock of her daughters and coworkers!

At the hospital, Donna begins to understand her daughters' fears when she finds vulnerable crash victim Ashley Morgan (Connor Curran) by his mother Kerry's (Keira Lucchesi) hospital bedside facing a daunting and difficult future due to her actions.

Reality bites. A run-in with Ashley changes Donna's perspective. (Image credit: BBC)

That afternoon, as Donna stands in the dock, she finally realises the full implications of her actions when Ashely makes an emotional victim statement.

Will the judge give Donna a custodial sentence?

Donna faces the music with Mia by her side. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty episode Too Much Too Young

Dylan gets a pre-alert call regarding one of the ED’s own, and tries to warn Stevie. Unfortunately she’s preoccupied with caring for struggling young mum Jesse and her baby daughter Lou.

When Faith is eventually admitted, Stevie is shocked and panicked as Dylan and Max attempt to save her life.

Love, labour, lost. Is Dylan about to say goodbye two of his closest colleagues, Faith and Donna? (Image credit: BBC)

In the midst of all this trauma, Max is not only determined to save Faith, he also tries to protect her privacy. When Iain brings Faith in, the clinical lead orders him to take measures to keep her identity secret. Feeling tremendous guilt for his words earlier, Iain complies…

Max Cristie - the voice of reason...? (Image credit: BBC)

Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) makes a shock decision about their future this week! With the date for their top surgery finally confirmed, Sah isn’t feeling very positive about life in Holby. Things with best pal Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) seem to be broken beyond repair, so Sah writes up a resignation letter and leaves it on Jan Jenning’s desk…

Sah feel they have nowhere to turn. (Image credit: BBC)

Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) is unsettled when her gran, Stella Lawson, texts her to meet up. Jodie is left scratching her head at this development but, encouraged by Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) she agrees to meet Stella (Kate Williams) at the Hope and Anchor after work.

On arriving, Jodie is pleasantly disarmed by Stella’s warmth and fun loving personality — especially after their last encounter!

But things take an emotional turn when Stella shows Jodie some photos, which lead to unexpected revelations about the young nurse’s early childhood.

Rida gives Jodie some Stella advice. (Image credit: BBC)

Just as Jodie comes to terms with the possibility that not everything she thought about her past was as it appeared, Stella drops another bombshell. Jodie is left reeling as Stella reveals that she donated a kidney to Max and now he needs a new one...

Jodie has some thinking to do after... (Image credit: BBC)

Too Much Too Young is the first of two Casualty episodes airing on Saturday 16 September 2023. Our full spoilers on the second outing, Switzerland, are coming soon.

Both episodes will be on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

