How to watch Glastonbury 2022 — lineup, set times and all you need to know

Lauren Laverne, Jack Saunders, Jo Whiley and Clara Amfo (L-R) are just some of the presenters covering the legendary festival this year.

If you're excited to watch Glastonbury 2022 this year, from the comfort of your own home, here's our guide to the legendary music festival and where and when you can watch all the acts, as it makes its huge comeback this summer. There are 10 main stages and a raft of other smaller stages covering everything from dance music, to circus acts, to stand-up comedy and poetry.

After a few years away, some of the biggest artists from around the world are heading back to Somerset in England for the five-day event. This year, you can see performances from Pyramid Stage headliners: Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar as well as Foals, Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie XCX, Sam Fender, Glass Animals, Olivia Rodrigo, YUNGBLUD, Phoebe Bridgers and so many more. As usual, the father and daughter team behind Glastonbury (Michael and Emily Eavis) have put together an eclectic lineup that celebrates a huge variety of the best of current music and culture as well as digging into the history bucket for some classics. This year the Sunday afternoon "Legend" spot is filled by the icon, Diana Ross. Past "Sunday Legends" have included Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Van Morrison and, memorably, Neighbours' Kylie Minogue.

If you want to get into the festival spirit without risking the portaloos or wading through the muddy puddles, here's how you can watch Glastonbury 2022 wherever you are.

When is Glastonbury 2022?

Glastonbury Festival takes place from Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 26.

How to watch Glastonbury 2022 online in the UK

The BBC is the only place to be for fans who want to check in with what's going on at Glastonbury. The BBC has ambitious plans for coverage across TV, radio, and their online streaming platforms, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer. They'll be showing everything from highlight reels, live sets, interviews and retrospectives pretty much from morning to night across the five days of the festival..

If you want to want to stream Glastonbury, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will have its own dedicated Glastonbury channel operating from Thursday, June 24 through to Sunday, June 26. This channel will feature the biggest sets from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park Stages.

Programming starts each day with a new live show previewing what's to come and a recap of what's already happened. Audiences can watch live performances from the five main stages live and in full all day. Sets from the Pyramid Stage will even be broadcast live in UHD for the very first time.

The BBC will reveal full live TV schedules in the coming weeks, so we'll be sure to update our guide as and when they arrive.

Glastonbury Festival — Pyramid Stage lineup

Headliners for the Pyramid Stage are Billie Eilish (Friday), Paul McCartney (Saturday) and Kendrick Lamar (Sunday). Glastonbury favorites, Haim are playing on Saturday. Alana Haim was recently nominated for a BAFTA for her performance in Licorice Pizza, alongside her real-life sisters and Haim band members (Este and Danielle),

Glastonbury Festival — The Other Stage lineup

The Other Stage has Foals, Megan Thee Stallion and The Pet Shop Boys as headliners. Other points of note — Glastonbury regular Kate Tempest, the poet and spoken word artist will perform on Friday and eagle-eyed Years and Years fans will be watching and hoping for an "It's a Sin" collab with The Pet Shop Boys, who will be following them on Sunday night...

Glastonbury Festival — John Peel Stage lineup

Glastonbury Festival — West Holts Stage lineup

Glastonbury Festival — Acoustic Stage lineup

Glastonbury Festival — Avalon Stage lineup

For full details of every stage — from Arcadia to Sonic, Wow stage to Firmly Rooted

How to watch Glastonbury 2022 online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Glastonbury 2022 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows when you're away from home.

How to watch Glastonbury 2022 in the US

Unfortunately, it does not look as though there are any plans to show any Glastonbury Festival coverage in the US.