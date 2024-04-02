Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh QUITS in a bitter showdown with Patrick Onley!

Dylan Keogh is pushed beyond his limits in Casualty episode Childhood’s End (BBC One, 8.35pm, Saturday 06 April 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings). Is Patrick Onley motivated by what is in the best interests of Holby ED or does he have another agenda?

Elsewhere, there are fireworks between cousins Rash Masum and Tariq Hussein and Nicole Piper’s baby secret is out! Who’s going to tell her manager Stevie Nash?

Full Casualty spoilers for Childhood’s End below…

Dylan Keogh’s deadly distraction?

Animosity between Dylan Keogh and clinical lead Patrick Onley reaches a climax this week in a bitter showdown with explosive consequences!

Dylan (William Beck) is in a fragile state following last week’s death of patient Sam Williams . Adding to his feelings of guilt is the fact that Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) no longer wants to be mentored by him after the tragedy.

This week, Patrick appoints junior doctor Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) as Dylan’s new mentee. But, as the pair treat injured Samantha Hardy (Mary Jo Randal, The Bill , Wolf Hall ) Dylan’s distracted by an upcoming board meeting about Sam’s death.

Unfortunately, Samantha begins to deteriorate just as Dylan’s about to head upstairs, so he hands her care over to Stevie Nash…

Nicole treats a patient under Dylan's tutelage. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

A scapegoat to the slaughter

While Dylan is putting his case to the Morbidity and Mortality panel, Patrick (Jamie Glover) bursts in and reveals that Samantha’s unresponsive and unlikely to wake up.

After the meeting wraps up, outraged, undermined and reeling after being blindsided by his boss, Dylan confronts Patrick and accuses him of being patronising and insulting!

Patrick then contemptuously tells Dylan he needs an autism diagnosis. As their clash escalates Dylan slams his hospital pass on Patrick’s desk and storms out!

Is this the end of Dylan's time in Holby ED, and has he played into Patrick’s hands?

“Patrick’s good with management,” reveals Jamie Glover in an interview with WTW “He says the right things to the suits upstairs, but there’s a grey area there that he’s not admitting to!”

Watch the moment Dylan Keogh quits in Casualty’s new trailer

Battle lined are drawn between Patrick and Dylan. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Clashing cousins

Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) has his first online counselling appointment with Uma Mehta (Arinder Sadhra, Broken , Bancroft ) and, during the session, he expresses frustration at living with his messy cousin Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu).

Later, while Rash is on duty at the hospital, Tariq bursts into the ED with a pregnant woman he met on the bus called Riley Camilleri (Aretha Ayeh, The Stranger, London Kills ).

Despite Tariq’s obvious admiration for his cousin, Rash is clearly irritated by him and his heroics. And later, this irritation explodes into a full on character assassination when Tariq makes a foolish mistake. Will the inexperienced junior doctor take grieving Rash’s cruel words to heart?

Rash lashes out at Tariq. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jan and Jacob bond

While attending a shout out, Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) opens up to his paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) about the latest developments with his newborn grandson, Carter.

At windswept Conleth Bay they discover Samantha Hardy injured and distressed and whisk her to Holby ED, where they flag the vulnerable woman’s penicillin allergy to Dylan during their handover…

Is this a factor in Samantha’s heartbreaking deterioration in hospital?

Jacob and Jan make a great team this week in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jodie and Teddy over?

Following the harrowing events of last week, paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) is withdrawn and struggling.

As of yet no one knows about the distressing sexual assault he was subjected to at work, but those closest to him can tell something is wrong…

His new girlfriend Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) is confused and hurt however. Not only is Teddy giving her the cold shoulder, he can barely look at her…

Is Teddy in danger of sinking into despair as he begins isolating himself?

Jodie is shocked by Teddy's sudden coldness. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Still reeling from the events of last week and taking Rash’s rejection to heart, Dylan attempts to be a warmer and more caring mentor to Nicole this week.

Nicole, meanwhile, feels wrong-footed as Dylan veers from distraction to attention. So, when he offers her one caffeinated drink too many, she ends up blurting out that she’s pregnant!

Dylan is as surprised as he gets and suggests she let her line manager know. Taking his advice onboard, Nicole breaks the news to Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless)... Will this affect her career at the busy ED?

How will Stevie react to Nicole's news? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

At the beginning of the shift, Stevie steps in when Dylan is unsure of himself while treating a deathly ill patient. Noticing that her colleague is reading up on Sam Williams notes she reassures Dylan that he was not to blame and urges him to move on from this. Will Stevie prove to be a friend or a foe when it all kicks off with Patrick?

As of yet Stevie's thoughts on Patrick are unknown... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Elsewhere, it doesn’t escape Faith Cadogan’s (Kirsty Mitchell) notice that Dylan isn’t quite himself. Yet she only has eyes for paramedic ex Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson). She has a few choice words for him too when he tries to get his patient bumped up the queue! The pair have an angry argument in the hospital car park but are they just overcompensating for their true feelings for each other?

Come on you two, just kiss and make up already! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

And, as the ED is inundated with guests from a wedding who have fallen foul to a dodgy buffet, clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill) is furious when the hospital facilities fall short once again…

Very little escapes Siobhan's eye... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Childhood’s End airs on BBC1 on Saturday 06 April 2024 at 8.35pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

Please visit BBC Action Line for information and support for issues covered in Casualty

