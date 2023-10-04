London Kills season 4 — trailer, cast, special guests, episodes and everything we know

As London Kills season 4 returns with five new episodes of the whodunnit, the British capital is once again in the spotlight as a savage garden of homicide, revenge plots, turf wars and family sagas.

When we last saw the elite murder squad, DI David Bradford (Hugo Speer), DS Vivienne Cole (Sharon Small), DC Rob Brady (Bailey Patrick) and newly promoted DS constable Billie Fitzgerald (Tori Allen-Martin) were caught up in a complicated case involving corrupt coppers. Namely, Sergeant Ian Durrant (Benjamin O’Mahony) and DCS Jack Mulgrew (John Michie). To muddy matters, Mulgrew was Vivienne’s ex-husband!

By the time the credits closed on season three Mulgrew had been murdered, Rob and Billie managed to arrest vile racist Durrant, and Vivienne and David had a passionate smooch!

As London Kills series four opens the special crime squad are in a mind-bending new bind, as they must investigate one of their own — friendly family man and all-round team player Rob is in the frame for murder!

And David, being David, unwittingly escalates this nightmare situation into a living hell when he attempts to help his valued colleague… resulting in another rollercoaster series with twists, turns and loyalties severely tested!

London Kills season 4 is coming to BBC One’s daytime schedules in October 2023, which is great news for fans of the gritty police procedural. We will update this guide with an exact date when it is announced.

London Kills season 4 is also available to watch on Acorn TV and Amazon Prime Video.

For anyone who wants to catch up before the new BBC outing, London Kills seasons 1, 2 and 3 are currently on BBC iPlayer.

Is there a trailer for London Kills season 4?

Yes, check out this post via Acorn TV!

Personal and professional boundaries are blurred with this elite murder investigation squad. Binge all of London Kills Season 4 now! 🇬🇧🔪 pic.twitter.com/mHc7GtliJeJuly 10, 2023 See more

London Kills season 4 — what’s in store for the team

When viewers catch up with the team for the new series there’s barely time to get reacquainted, as episode one sees DC Rob Brady (Bailey Patrick, Bodyguard , The Nest , Bridgerton ) charged with murder.

Meanwhile, superior officer DI David Bradford (Hugo Speer, Five Days , The Musketeers , Shadow and Bone ) is determined to get the charges dropped, by any means necessary. DS Vivienne Cole (Sharon Small, Nightsleeper , Mistresses, Stonemouth , and The Bay ) is conflicted. And Detective Constable Billie Fitzgerald (Tori Allen-Martin, Mrs Sidhu Investigates , Here We Go , Unforgotten ) has questions!

See our episode guide below for more…

London Kills season 4 — guest stars, departing cast and new arrivals…

London Kills has been a magnet for British TV talent since it first kicked off in 2019 and the latest outing is no exception.

Series one guest stars included Jon Pointing ( Plebs , Pls Like, Big Boys), Dean Andrews (Ashes to Ashes, Last Tango in Halifax, Emmerdale), Frances Tomelty ( Catastrophe , The Nevers , The Woman in the Wall ) Glynis Barber (Dempsey and Makepeace, EastEnders, Hollyoaks) and Laurie Brett ( Waterloo Road , EastEnders, Shetland).

Series two saw Sophie McShera (Downton Abbey), Kelly Adams (Hustle), Marc Baylis (Coronation Street), Laura Aikman ( Waterloo Road , The One ), and Steve John Shepherd ( EastEnders ) among the guest cast.

Guest stars for series three included Lucinda Dryzek (Silent Witness), Joe Sims ( Broadchurch ), Deirdre Mullins ( Man Down ) and Elizabeth Tan ( Top Boy ).

Holby City ’s John Michie also joined the cast in series three, as DCS Jack Mulgrew — DS Vivienne Cole’s ex-husband, who had an unholy alliance with bent copper Sergeant Ian Durrant (Benjamin O’Mahony, Ripper Street ). But, given how things ended last year, neither actor will be returning for the new series…

Holby City's John Michie joined the cast for London Kills season three. (Image credit: Getty)

Now, series four sees Laila Rouass ( Hollyoaks , Footballers’ Wives , Holby City ) join the cast as a new semi-regular character called DI Yasmin Rafiq.

Chanel Waddock ( This Is Going to Hurt , Sneakerhead ) returns as Saskia Dunleavy.

While Nicola Stephenson ( Brookside , Clocking Off, The Long Shadow ), Martin Hancock ( Coronation Street , Cradle to Grave , Doctors ), Janet Kumah (Criminal Record, The Revengelists), Akuc Bol ( The Swimmers , The Dumping Ground) are among this season’s guest stars.

See more cast credits for season 4 in our episode guide below.

Laila Rouass joins the cast of S4 London Kills. (Image credit: Alamy)

London Kills season 4 — episode guide

London Kills season 4 — episode one

Wake-up Call

DC Rob Brady wakes up in his car with a witness lying dead next to him and is arrested on suspicion of murder.

DI David Bradford, in his eagerness to clear Rob’s name, disrupts proceedings, leading to conflict with DS Vivienne Cole and investigating officer DI Yasmin Rafiq.

Cast: Chanel Waddock returns as Saskia Dunleavy and Laila Rouass ( Holby City ) is introduced as DI Yasmin Rafiq.

Jackson Bews ( Catch-22 ), Chris J Gordon (Slave Market, Get Even), Daisy Jelley (Geek Girl), Waseem Mirza (Pennyworth) and Maurice Sardison (Suspect) also star.

London Kills season 4 — episode two

Fallout

When Major Len Miller is found dead at the bottom of his stairs, a bloody fingerprint implicates his grandson. David and Vivienne take a deep dive into the major’s past and discover a dark secret. But their methods have repercussions…

Cast: Nicola Stephenson ( The Worst Witch ) stars as Kathy Lawrence, Tommy Rodger (Victoria, Shadow and Bone ) plays Caleb Lawrence, and Martin Hancock (AKA Coronation Street ’s Spider Nugent ) plays Stu Green.

London Kills season 4 — episode 3

Old Wounds

A young medical student is stabbed to death and Billie believes it may be connected to another similar gang related incident. Elsewhere, tension simmers between David and Vivienne!

Cast: Akuc Bol (The Dumping Ground) stars as Shanice Williamson, Narinder Samra (Kidnapped, Grantchester , Ackley Bridge ) plays Divnesh Patel, Sophia Capasso ( Casualty , EastEnders ) plays Ella Baker and Sasha Desouza-Willock ( Deep Heat ) plays Amina Patel.

London Kills season 4 — episode 4

Amnesia

A delivery driver is killed and a trace of his movements places him at a pub that his wife is a regular at. She has motives for murder, but claims she can’t recall whether or not she killed her husband due to her alcoholism. Meanwhile, David has questions to answer when he goes MIA while he’s meant to be on duty.

Janet Kumah ( In the Long Run ) stars as Marilyn Akintunde, Dempsey Bovell ( The Continental , Young Wallander, The Deceived ) plays Wayne Abbey, Malachi Pullar-Latchman (The Three Musketeers) plays Stephen Akintunde and Muki Zubis (Nautilus, The Devil's Hour ) plays Lola Smith.

London Kills season 4 — episode 5

Vendetta

A boxer confesses to killing her manager, but the detectives think she may be covering for her father. Later, David comes to the devastating realisation that the team doesn't trust him after a suspect accuses him of planting evidence. Knowing that his work friends doubt his honesty he makes a decision about his future on the force…

Cast: Laila Rouass returns as DI Yasmin Rafiq, Holly Dempster ( Ackley Bridge ) plays Aileen Brennan, Aidan Kelly ( Stay Close) plays Cormac Doyle and Violet Verigo ( Anatomy of a Scandal ) stars as Nadia Pawlak. Mick Slaney and Michael Slaney also star.

London Kills — additional information

London Kills filming locations

London Kills is filmed on location in London.

Who created London Kills?

The series was created by Paul Marquess, whose credits include Family Affairs, The Bill, Hollyoaks, Crime Stories, Suspects and Hope Street.

Will there be a London Kills season 5?

It remains unconfirmed whether London Kills will be renewed for a fifth series. This guide will be updated once more information is available.

London Kills season one — who’s who and cast interviews

Exclusive interview with Hugo Speer on London Kills season two

London Kills season three ups the ante