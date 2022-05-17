Sneakerhead: cast, plot and all you need to know about the trainer shop comedy

It's all about the trainers for the shop staff in new Dave comedy Sneakerhead.

New workplace comedy Sneakerhead on Dave features People Just Do Nothing star Hugo Chegwin as trainer fan and Sports Depot employee Russell. It promises to shine a ‘dim but funny light on the plight of the modern-day retail worker’, the show is set in the Peterborough branch of Sports Depot, where a ragtag bunch of hopeless, underpaid and demotivated youths must sell the latest items from massive sports brands despite having zero interest in sport.

"I’m so excited to be doing this show with some super talented people. I feel like a competition winner," says Hugo. TV chef and grime artist Big Zuu is also starring in the sitcom, in his first TV acting role.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sneakerhead on Dave…

Hugo Chegwin as filming of Sneakerhead begins. (Image credit: UKTV)

Sneakerhead is a three-part series consisting of 30-minute episodes and will debut on UKTV channel Dave in 2022. Keep an eye on this page and we’ll let you know the date as soon as it’s confirmed.

Is there a trailer for Sneakerhead?

Sadly a trailer for Sneakerhead isn't yet available but watch this space and we’ll update you if that changes. We’re so excited to see Big Zuu making his acting debut.

Sneakerhead plot

Sneakerhead follows Russell, played by Hugo Chegwin, who's a certified 'sneakerhead' working in Sports Depot in Peterborough purely for the love of trainers, which is lucky as the pay is terrible. Russell somehow falls into the role of manager but the laid-back, unlucky-in-love retail worker is one of the only staff members who even remotely cares about the discount sporting merch they are selling.

Working alongside him is the ever-hopeful Mulenga (Big Zuu), a part-time entrepreneur and future millionaire, and the rest of the crew who have learned to dream big with empty pockets. The undermotivated, underpaid and overworked misfits rely on camaraderie to get through the very long days at work and appreciate the irony that they must sell the latest sports brands when none of them are even vaguely interested in sport.

Russell and his Sneakerhead crew. (Image credit: UKTV)

Sneakerhead cast — Hugo Chegwin as Russell

Hugo is playing the main Sneakerhead role of Russell. He's of course best known for the BBC comedy (also now on Netflix) People Just Do Nothing, in which he played Beats. He reprised the role in last year’s movie People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan and also wrote and starred in the TV series The Curse, which followed a group of hapless crooks who become embroiled in one of the biggest gold heists in history. Hugo is the nephew of the late TV personality Keith Chegwin and also works in the music industry where he has written songs with stars such as Emili Sande, Sam Smith and Pixie Lott.

Hugo Chegwin (second from left) with the rest of the People Just Do Nothing gang. (Image credit: UKTV)

Hugo Chegwin as Phil 'The Pocket' in The Curse. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Who else is starring in Sneakerhead?

Big Zuu, or Zuhair Hassan, plays shop worker Mulenga. "I'm very gassed to be a part of Sneakerhead and to be working with Dave again,” he says. “This is a first for me, venturing into acting, so I'm really excited to get started!" Big Zuu is better known for his career as a rapper, grime artist, songwriter and DJ. He’s also a TV chef and star of Big Zuu’s Big Eats and Big Zuu’s Breakfast Show. Harlots and Worzel Gummidge star Francesca Mills, Lucia Keskin, known as Chi with A C, Alexa Davies (White House Farm, Dead Pixels) and Mark Silcox (Mandy) are also starring.