The Woman In The Wall cast: who's who in the drama

Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack lead the cast of The Woman in the Wall

The Woman In The Wall is a gripping new BBC thriller about an Irish woman named Lorna Brady who wakes up to find a corpse in her house.

This shocking discovery is the catalyst for the events of the series, where Lorna is forced to confront her past and the heart of Kilkinure’s darkest secrets to get to the bottom of what's going on here.

The plot for the series teases: "Lorna is chilled to the core as she has no idea who the dead woman is or if she could even be responsible for the apparent murder herself. This is a deadly possibility because Lorna suffers from extreme bouts of sleepwalking, which started around the time she was ripped from her life at the age of 15 and incarcerated in the Kilkinure Convent."

But who stars in the The Woman In The Wall? Here's everything you need to know about the cast...

Ruth Wilson as Lorna Brady

Ruth Wilson as Lorna Brady. (Image credit: BBC)

Lorna Brady is at the heart of The Woman in the Wall. She is a troubled woman who wakes up one morning to find a dead body in her house. Throughout the series, we uncover more about her past and the trauma she's been through.

Ruth Wilson is best known for her roles as Mrs. Coulter in His Dark Materials and Alice Morgan in Luther. She also played the role of Petula Spencer in the whodunit See How They Run.

Daryl McCormack as Colman Akande

Daryl McCormack as Colman Akande. (Image credit: BBC)

Colman Akande is a Garda detective. He is described as an "ambitious" person who "rose through the ranks of the Garda Síochána thanks to his natural aptitude". He crosses paths with Lorna on this rather disturbing case.

Daryl McCormack is best known for his role in the BBC period drama Peaky Blinders, where he played Isaiah Jesus. He has also starred in Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, and the movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Ardal O'Hanlon as Dara O'Halloran

Ardal O'Hanlon as Dara O'Halloran (Image credit: BBC)

Mysterious character Dara O'Halloran has a criminal past and will do anything to protect his ex-nun wife and their daughter. We don't know much else about him just yet...

Ardal O'Hanlon is best known for playing Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted and DI Jack Mooney in Death in Paradise.

Simon Delaney as Aidan Massey

Simon Delaney as Aidan Massey. (Image credit: BBC)

Aidan Massey is a laidback police sergeant who is "eager to keep things on an even keel in Kilkinure and avoid any potential scandal". He seems to be working quite closely with Colman.

Simon Delaney played the roles of Vic Nottingham in the horror sequel The Conjuring 2 and Timothy Ash Brannon in the CBS legal drama The Good Wife. He has also starred in Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Frances Tomelty as Sister Eileen

Frances Tomelty as Sister Eileen. (Image credit: BBC)

Sister Eileen is the former Mother Superior of the convent where Lorna was sent. She might be able to provide some much-needed answers.

Frances Tomelty has starred in a number of programmes including Midsomer Murders, Coronation Street, Casualty, and Spooks.

Who else is in The Woman In The Wall?

Chizzy Akudolu as Lola Akande

Lynn Rafferty as Anna

Fiona Browne as Margaret Brady

The Woman in the Wall airs in the UK on BBC One on Sunday, August 27 at 9:05 pm, with the second following a day later at 9 pm.

After that episodes will come every Sunday.