The Woman In The Wall — cast, plot and all you need to know about the Gothic thriller

When The Woman In The Wall arrives on BBC1 and Showtime it will show us the legacy of one of Ireland’s most shocking scandals — the inhumane institutions known as 'The Magdalene Laundries'

Starring Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials) and Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters), it follows the the horrors the befall one Irish woman Lorna Brady who wakes one morning to find a dead body in her house.

Ruth Wilson will also executive produces the six-part series for Motive Pictures alongside creator and BAFTA Award-nominated Joe Murtagh (Calm With Horses) and BAFTA Award-nominee Harry Wootliff (True Things, Only You) who directs some episodes

So here's everything you need to know about BBC One and Showtime drama The Woman In The Wall...

The Woman In The Wall will launch on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer in the UK and on Showtime in the US while it is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution in all other territories.

There's no release date for the six-part series yet, but we can update here when announced for both the UK and US.

What is the plot of The Woman In The Wall?

The Woman In The Wall follows the horrors experienced by Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson) is a woman from the small, fictional Irish town of Kilkinure, who wakes one morning to find a corpse in her house.

Lorna is chilled to the core as she has no idea who the dead woman is or if she could even be responsible for the apparent murder herself. This is a deadly possibility because Lorna suffers from extreme bouts of sleepwalking, which started around the time she was ripped from her life at the age of 15 and incarcerated in the Kilkinure Convent.

This awful place was home to one of Ireland’s infamous 'Magdalene Laundries', a place where women were taken when they had fallen from grace — so included those accused of committing adultery to teenage pregnancies.

When the Kilkinure Convent finally closed its doors, a score of survivors were left suffering in its wake. Very few women were able to go on and lead relatively normal lives, and others, such as Lorna, were even less fortunate in their fate. One thing all survivors had in common, is that none of them would ever forget.

Unluckily it all unravels for Lorna, when the very ambitious Detective Colman Akande (Daryl McCormack) starts investigating her for a crime that is seemingly unrelated to the dead woman she’s discovered in her house. But are the two linked?

The Woman In The Wall cast — Ruth Wilson on playing Lorna Brady

As the main star of The Woman In The Wall, as well as executive producer, Ruth Wilson says: “Lorna Brady is a complex and fascinating character and I’m thrilled to help bring her to life. In The Woman in the Wall Joe Murtagh has created both an enthralling gothic thriller and a moving examination of the legacy of The Magdalene Laundries. It’s a privilege to bring this story to TV screens.”

Ruth is best known in recent years for her portrayal of Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials. She also played unhinged Alice Morgan in Luther and Alison Bailey in The Affair.

Daryl McCormack as Detective Colman Akande

Detective Colman Akande quickly rose through the ranks of the Garda Síochána thanks to his natural aptitude for the job. He possesses a dark and sometimes scathing wit but there is a quiet sadness to him that even he doesn’t understand, and he's hiding his own secrets from the world.

Daryl McCormack, who plays Colman, is starring in new Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters. He's previously appeared as Isaiah Jesus in Peaky Blinders, Pierce Devlin in Irish soap Fair City and lead character Leo in Good Luck to You Leo Grande.

Who else is starring in The Woman In The Wall?

The remaining cast for The Woman In The Wall has yet to be announced by the BBC and Showtime. When we hear news on actors joining the production and about their characters we'll update here.

Is there a trailer for The Woman In The Wall?

We haven't seen a trailer for The Woman In The Wall just yet, from either the BBC or Showtime, but we'll be sure to post it on here when it arrives.

Behind the scenes on The Woman In The Wall

Creator and Executive Producer of The Woman In The Wall Joe Murtagh says, “My family is from Mayo, the county in which the fictional Kilkinure is set, and it deeply frustrates and saddens me that it feels so few people have heard of the Laundries that existed across Ireland. I hope that by making something that has the familiarity of a genre piece we are able to shed some light on the awful things that occurred within these kind of institutions and introduce this history to the wider public, so that nothing like it may ever happen again.”

Sam Lavender and Simon Maxwell, Executive Producers for Motive Pictures add: “Joe Murtagh has crafted a brilliantly inventive and emotionally powerful exploration of the personal and collective traumas experienced by the survivors of the Magdalene laundries and Mother & Baby Homes. It’s a testament to the unique quality of Joe’s scripts that this series/show has attracted the extraordinary talents of Ruth Wilson, Daryl McCormack and director Harry Wootliff to work with us to bring this profoundly relevant story to audiences around the world.”