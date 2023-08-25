How to watch The Woman in the Wall: stream the murder mystery show online
A new Irish murder mystery is here, in the form of the new BBC and Showtime show The Woman in the Wall which debuts in some countries on Sunday, August 27.
US: Showtime | Paramount Plus (releasing later)
UK: BBC | iPlayer
Watch abroad: ExpressVPN
The show follows Ruth Wilson's Lorna, a sleepwalker plagued by past trauma, who wakes to find a dead body in her home one morning. Cue the appearance of a detective and the unraveling of secrets and past events.
Intrigued? The show promises to dip into recent events in Irish history, so it could be an educational — if dark — watch. So here's how to watch The Woman in the Wall, whether you want to catch it on TV (available in certain regions) or stream it online.
How to watch The Woman in the Wall in the US
We're going to have to start with some bad news: The Woman in the Wall is getting a delayed release in the US, compared to in the UK. In fact, no release date has been confirmed so far.
At least we know where it'll arrive, as the show was a co-production with Showtime. This means it'll eventually air on the channel (which is also on Fubo, and is available as an add-on for Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, if you'd consider a live TV streaming service).
You'll also be able to watch it using Paramount Plus when it comes, as long as you're signed up to the $11.99-per-month tier, because that lets you stream various Showtime shows on demand.
How to watch The Woman in the Wall in the UK
We have a confirmed release date for The Woman in the Wall in the UK: its first episode airs on BBC 1 on Sunday, August 27 at 9:05 pm, with the second following a day later at 9 pm. After that episodes will come every Sunday, so here's that full release calendar:
- Episode 1 — 9:05 pm, Sunday, August 27
- Episode 2 — 9 pm, Monday, August 28
- Episode 3 — 9 pm, Sunday, September 3
- Episode 4 — 9 pm, Sunday, September 10
- Episode 5 — 9 pm, Sunday, September 17
- Episode 6 — 9 pm, Sunday, September 24
If you can't catch the show The Woman in the Wall live, then you can catch up using iPlayer, as the BBC uploads its programming onto its own streaming service for you to watch on demand.
Both of these options cost nothing additional to people who already pay their license fees.
How to watch The Woman in the Wall everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Woman in the Wall, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
