The Woman in the Wall ending explained: Who killed Father Percy?

The Woman in the Wall ending is here after a six episode run, and it's certainly been an intense series. We've followed Lorna as she teams up with a local detective to try and get to the bottom of Father Percy's death, and expose some dark truths about the local community.

It hasn't been an easy watch as we've seen Lorna dealing with the trauma of being sent to one of the laundries and having her child taken away, with other women in the community suffering similar ordeals.

In previous episodes we learned that James Coyle, formerly Ignatius J McCullen, was a key player in the theft and sale of the children including Lorna's child Agnes and Detective Colman himself.

The founder of the Aedrom Group actually ran the trafficking ring alongside the late Father Percy, proving that no one can really be trusted and there's some sinister happenings going on in Kilkinure.

In this final episode, we learned more about this as well as what actually happened to Father Percy, whose murder we've been following since day one.

The Woman in the Wall ending explained: Who killed Percy?

We learned that Aoife, the titular woman in the wall, had paid Percy a visit the night he died to confront him about his wrongdoings. While there she made the upsetting discovery of letters, Christmas cards and fake death certificates.

She grabbed the evidence and made a run for it, but Percy chased her, eventually resulting in him falling down the stairs. But this isn't what killed him.

Colman worked out that Percy had contacted James Coyle to inform him that they were in danger of being found out. However, James became concerned that Percy was a risk to him, and enlisted the help of a woman to go over and silence him for good.

James made sure he had a good alibi too, as he was giving a talk to a room full of people at the time of Percy's death. So Aoife was not responsible for Percy's death at all.

Was James Coyle arrested?

We never saw James being arrested for Father Percy's murder, but the woman he hired to do the job was apprehended by the police.

However, Sergeant Massey made it clear to Sister Eileen that those responsible would be held accountable, one way or another, which implies that they're not done looking into the laundries just yet.

So while we don't know if James got away with murder, the series is open ended and fans could be left to draw their own conclusions about what happened.

What happened to Aoife, the woman in the wall?

Aoife met a rather tragic fate in The Woman in the Wall, as she was not actually dead when Lorna found her in her home. So while Lorna didn't murder her while sleepwalking like she'd feared, the truth is equally as devastating.

It turns out that Aoife suffered with catalepsy, a rare side effect of untreated epilepsy that's trigged by high levels of stress. After suffering an episode, it can give the appearance of death, which is what she looked like when Lorna found her.

Aoife had later woken up inside the wall of Lorna's house and managed to climb into her loft, where she later died, and Lorna still feels a lot of guilt around what happened to her.

What happened to Lorna's daughter?

Despite the bleakness surrounding Kilkinure, there was hope for Lorna as she was able to track down her child with the help of Colman.

It turns out that her adoptive parents donated £10,887.09 for her, with the rather odd number being a result of the currency exchange, with the figure converted from pounds to US dollars.

St Alma's Primary School used to be a processing centre where children were housed while the nuns got their papers and passports in order before being taken overseas, and Lorna learned her daughter had been raised overseas in Boston.

Colman had arranged a call between the two and Lorna finally came face to face with her child, after so many years of being apart, and Lorna smiles as they're connected via video chat before the end credits roll.

