The Woman In The Wall episode 2 recap: Campaigning for justice

Women tell their stories at the hands of the nuns in The Woman In The Wall episode 2.

The Woman In The Wall episode 2 picks up directly after the first, where Lorna has just hidden away the body inside the walls of her home.

This episode sees Lorna discovering the true identity of the woman and meeting with the woman's husband while the Garda continue their investigation into the murder of Father Percy.

Links are starting to form now but there's still plenty of mystery as we unravel Ireland's dark past and learn more about the women that were affected by the laundries.

Lorna, meet Aoife

Episode 2 opens with another flashback showing Lorna at the convent where she's forced to do work and admits she's exhausted to another girl there. She becomes distracted when she hears a baby crying from another room but is told to move along.

Flashing forward to the present day, Lorna receives a phone call from Dara but lets it go to voicemail. She sends a message saying "Can't talk, don't know who's listening". He responds by calling her "Aoife" so it becomes clear this is the dead woman's name.

She sends another text asking if they can meet, but the phone dies before she can receive a response.

Meanwhile, Colman and Aidan try to find out more about Father Percy's car and who set fire to it. They find CCTV footage of a man driving the car, and it's definitely not Percy, so they ask around trying to figure out his identity.

Local worker Amy reveals she saw him come into the shop wanting to buy vodka but she refused to serve him, and that he'd stopped by around 10 pm on a Friday. Colman and Aidan ask to see the CCTV footage, before moving on to investigate further.

Lorna frantically goes off in search of the right size phone charger, eventually finding one in a local shop. The shopkeeper offers to charge it up behind the counter, and the police come in asking to look at CCTV tapes.

Lorna hides out of sight, hoping not to be noticed. However, she's spotted by Aidan who spooks her. They're hoping to get a glimpse of who set fire to the car, as the shop has cameras within range of the location.

Knowing she is likely on those tapes, Lorna sabotages the computer hard drive by spilling coffee on it while the three are distracted, causing it to short-circuit and power down. She then slips out of the shop before she can be questioned further.

With the phone charged up enough to read messages, she texts back and tries to arrange a meet-up with Dara again, where she's told to head to a local club.

Back at the station, the Garda gets a match on the images from Father Percy's car and it is revealed to be Dara O'Halloran, the man that Lorna is speaking to on Aoife's phone, so this character is clearly connected somehow.

At the club, Lorna calls Dara's phone and hears ringing in the club, as she doesn't know who he is or what he looks like, but has now been alerted to the fact he's here somewhere.

Lorna approaches Dara at the bar and asks "Was that Aoife?" but he doesn't want to speak to her, and tells her to leave him alone. However, Lorna pretends she's spoken to Aoife and she said she wanted to meet her at the club.

She continues lying to Dara and claims Aoife told her she needed her help finding someone, a woman from the convent. He learns that Dara is Aoife's husband and she tries to slyly get information out of him, but after he attempts to call Aoife again he realizes something's not right.

Dara mistakes Lorna for Clemence, another woman who was in the convent with her, and Lorna is confused about how he knows who she is.

Their conversation is interrupted by the Garda turning up to the club looking for Dara, who attempts to flee the scene but is apprehended. Colman tries to chase after Lorna but is unsuccessful.

Lorna heads back home via Clemence's house where she knocks on the door demanding to speak to her. Her brother tells Lorna to leave otherwise he'll call the police.

Dara gets interrogated

With Dara in custody, Colman and Aidan ask him questions about the car and Father Percy. After initially being stubborn and choosing not to comment on questions, he eventually claims to have killed him.

Colman accuses Dara of covering up for someone, and he reveals that Aoife did go to Father Percy's house but it was "only to talk to him" because they used to work together. He admits his wife used to be a nun at the convent, and that she's gone missing.

Later, Lorna attends a meeting with some of the other convent survivors and attempts to talk to Clemence, who brushes her off. The charity leader James Coyle introduces himself to the women and explains he is building a case based on their stories.

Colman and Aidan speak to Sister Eileen at the convent, who was Mother Superior at the time of the laundries. She reveals Aoife never took her final vows and that she remembers her, describing her as a "lovely but troubled woman".

She expresses sadness that Father Percy was killed and tries to convince the detectives that they "did all they could" for the girls that were sent to them, but Colman pushes back and claims people would "paint a different picture" of the place.

Ultimately, they are unable to get much out of Sister Eileen and their conversation is cut short by another nun.

Meanwhile, Lorna asks Clemence if she met with Aoife and if she knows anything about the fate of both of their children. Clemence says she will meet with Lorna the next day and tell her everything, and the two embrace.

On the way back from the convent, Colman and Aidan get into a fight in the car about the case, Colman has a panic attack, and the two stop at the side of the road for some fresh air.

Colman reveals he was born in a Mother and Baby home and the case is hitting a bit too close to home for him.

The episode ends with Colman receiving the security footage from the shop after it had been successfully retrieved, showing Lorna with an axe heading towards the car, and Clemence's brother finds his sister lying dead in her room.