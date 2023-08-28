BBC's The Woman in the Wall viewers TORN over 'dark' Ruth Wilson drama
The latest drama on BBC1, The Woman in the Wall, dropped last night
The Woman in the Wall launched on BBC1 last night, but viewers have mixed reviews regarding the first episode.
Ruth Wilson stars in the new BBC1 drama The Woman in the Wall, which follows the complete horror experienced by an Irish woman named Lorna Brady (played by Ruth Wilson), who wakes one morning to find a dead body in her house, with no recollection of who it is or why it's there, quickly leading to a decline in her mental state.
The six-part drama looks set to be a harrowing watch, but it's yet to captivate viewers just yet after the first episode launched last night.
Some viewers were pleased to see the much-respected actor Ruth Wilson back on screens, with one writing, 'Ruth Wilson is electrifying in The Woman in the Wall. Spectacular performance.'
Ruth Wilson is electrifying in The Woman in the Wall.Spectacular performance. #TheWomanInTheWall #ruthwilson pic.twitter.com/geRBtyRlr1August 28, 2023
While another said, 'The woman in the wall on bbc iplayer is looking promising but very dark.'
Good. The woman in the wall on bbc iplayer is looking promising but very dark.August 28, 2023
But a third viewer called the show 'boring', writing, 'Found the woman in the wall boring tbh.
'Now watching Paranormal on iPlayer. Welsh haunted house doc. Immediately much better.'
Found the woman in the wall boring tbh. Now watching Paranormal on iPlayer. Welsh haunted house doc. Immediately much betterAugust 28, 2023
And another viewer of the BBC1 show said, 'Does the woman in the wall get good? Bit meh so far.'
Does the woman in the wall get good? Bit meh so farAugust 28, 2023
While another commented, 'Watched ep 1 of The Woman in the Wall...
'God I hate when British or Americans try make Irish stories, especially when it's base on real s**t and just fill with super annoying stereotypes and bad accents.'
Watched ep 1 of The Woman in the Wall...God I hate when British or Americans try make Irish stories, especially when it's base on real shit and just fill with super annoying stereotypes and bad accents. 😑🔫August 28, 2023
And another said, 'I watched episode 1 of ‘The Woman in the Wall’ last night, and will start to watch episode but I’m not sure ‘it’ rather than the subject matter will hold my attention.'
I watched episode 1 of ‘The Woman in the Wall’ last night, and will start to watch episode but I’m not sure ‘it’ rather than the subject matter will hold my attentionAugust 28, 2023
While the jury might be out on whether the show will be a hit or not, it's certainly positive to see some drama back on BBC screens ahead of the autumn.
The Woman in the Wall continues next Sunday on BBC1.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.