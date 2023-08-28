BBC's The Woman in the Wall viewers TORN over 'dark' Ruth Wilson drama

The Woman in the Wall launched on BBC1 last night, but viewers have mixed reviews regarding the first episode.

Ruth Wilson stars in the new BBC1 drama The Woman in the Wall, which follows the complete horror experienced by an Irish woman named Lorna Brady (played by Ruth Wilson), who wakes one morning to find a dead body in her house, with no recollection of who it is or why it's there, quickly leading to a decline in her mental state.

The six-part drama looks set to be a harrowing watch, but it's yet to captivate viewers just yet after the first episode launched last night.

Some viewers were pleased to see the much-respected actor Ruth Wilson back on screens, with one writing, 'Ruth Wilson is electrifying in The Woman in the Wall. Spectacular performance.'

Ruth Wilson is electrifying in The Woman in the Wall.Spectacular performance. #TheWomanInTheWall #ruthwilson pic.twitter.com/geRBtyRlr1August 28, 2023 See more

While another said, 'The woman in the wall on bbc iplayer is looking promising but very dark.'

Good. The woman in the wall on bbc iplayer is looking promising but very dark.August 28, 2023 See more

But a third viewer called the show 'boring', writing, 'Found the woman in the wall boring tbh.

'Now watching Paranormal on iPlayer. Welsh haunted house doc. Immediately much better.'

Found the woman in the wall boring tbh. Now watching Paranormal on iPlayer. Welsh haunted house doc. Immediately much betterAugust 28, 2023 See more

And another viewer of the BBC1 show said, 'Does the woman in the wall get good? Bit meh so far.'

Does the woman in the wall get good? Bit meh so farAugust 28, 2023 See more

While another commented, 'Watched ep 1 of The Woman in the Wall...

'God I hate when British or Americans try make Irish stories, especially when it's base on real s**t and just fill with super annoying stereotypes and bad accents.'

Watched ep 1 of The Woman in the Wall...God I hate when British or Americans try make Irish stories, especially when it's base on real shit and just fill with super annoying stereotypes and bad accents. 😑🔫August 28, 2023 See more

And another said, 'I watched episode 1 of ‘The Woman in the Wall’ last night, and will start to watch episode but I’m not sure ‘it’ rather than the subject matter will hold my attention.'

I watched episode 1 of ‘The Woman in the Wall’ last night, and will start to watch episode but I’m not sure ‘it’ rather than the subject matter will hold my attentionAugust 28, 2023 See more

While the jury might be out on whether the show will be a hit or not, it's certainly positive to see some drama back on BBC screens ahead of the autumn.

The Woman in the Wall continues next Sunday on BBC1.