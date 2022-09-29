Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight teases new series with different writers

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has hinted at a new series in the future, but has revealed that the potential spin-offs would be given to new writers.

As he prepares to film the new Peaky Blinders movie in Birmingham, which is due to be released in 2024, he told BBC Midlands (opens in new tab) that he would be launching possible new stories into the 50s after the film, but would be handing over the "baton of writing" to other creators for future projects.

He said: "I think after the film, we will look at it, it won't be me, it would be me sort of launching possible new stories into the 50s and then I would hand over the baton of writing and creating the thing to other people."

Even though Peaky Blinders season 6 was the final series of the award-winning drama, Steven reassured fans that there could be more TV series on the cards: "If there is an appetite for the world, then it will continue."

Cillian Murphy plays the titular role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. (Image credit: BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky)

As well as the new Peaky Blinders film under his helm, Steven was also in charge of writing the new Peaky Blinders dance show at the Birmingham Hippodrome called The Redemption of Thomas Shelby which will embark on a UK tour next year.

The smash hit crime drama series first aired in 2013 and follows the criminal exploits of Thomas Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) gang the Peaky Blinders after the First World War in Birmingham.

Whilst chatting to British radio station Heart FM (reported via Deadline (opens in new tab)) in July 2022, Steven confirmed that he was very close to finishing off the script for the movie which is set to pick up where we left off at the end of Peaky Blinders season 6.

He said: "We're going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath [are] where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed, so it's like Peaky's coming home."

As for the cast, he confirmed that whilst major players like Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, and Tom Hardy will return for the film, he was also planning to add "some new faces that will hopefully be quite surprising."

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix right now.