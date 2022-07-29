Peaky Blinders boss gives exciting update on movie spin-off

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has shared an exciting progress update on the Peaky Blinders movie.

Whilst chatting to British radio station Heart FM (reported via Deadline (opens in new tab)), Steven Knight confirmed that he was very close to finishing off the script for the movie which is set to pick up where we left off at the end of Peaky Blinders season 6.

He said: "We're going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth, and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath [are] where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed, so it's like Peaky's coming home."

Sadly for fans of the show, there's going to be a while to wait before it hits our screens; Steven said that the film, which has been a long time coming, is due to begin filming "within 18 months".

This matches up with what Steven Knight had said earlier in the year, but also means we probably won't be seeing the movie until the latter half of 2024 at the earliest.

As for the cast, he confirmed that whilst major players like Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, and Tom Hardy will return for the film, he was also planning to add "some new faces that will hopefully be quite surprising."

This news comes just ahead of the premiere of the stage show spin-off, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. The dance show is set to have its world premiere at the Birmingham Hippodrome this September. A London premiere will take place in October before the show embarks on a UK tour next year.

Whilst we might have a long wait for the Peaky Blinders movie ahead of us, Steven Knight has been working on another has another explosive TV project on the way this year: SAS: Rogue Heroes.

The show — which is just one of the many exciting series that make up the Autumn TV schedule in the UK — is set to reveal how British military officer David Stirling (who will be played by Sex Education star, Connor Swindells) founded the SAS.

SAS: Rogue Heroes also stars Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Jack O'Connell (Skins) and Dominic West (The Wire), and is due to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix right now.