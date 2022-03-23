Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight reveals when the film will start shooting

Peaky Blinders season 6 may be the final TV installment for the Birmingham gang, but we haven't seen the last of them as we do know they're headed to the big screen.

Last year, series creator Steven Knight confirmed a Peaky Blinders movie would be happening, but at the time didn't have any further details to share with us. But according to Variety, it's going to be filming next year.

He added: "I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham. And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for ‘Peaky Blinders’ as we know it."

That's not all, as Steven Knight has also teased some further details in an interview with Esquire, revealing that Peaky Blinders season 6's "new generation" of characters will play a big part in the upcoming film.

He told them: "In series six we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in [the] film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There’s the future.

"The film, I know exactly what it’s about. And I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that, I want that to depend on the film."

With Stephen alluding to "two stories", it's up to us to speculate who'll become the focus of the feature-length Peaky adaptation. Is it time for us to learn more about the newcomers, or will we see a new side to the Shelbys?

What role will Arthur and Tommy Shelby play in the upcoming film? (Image credit: BBC)

We'll have to wait patiently for further details, but it definitely gives fans something to look forward to once season 6's grand finale airs. However, dedicated Peaky viewers are on high alert, as it's clear Steven has no issue killing off major characters.

Just recently, Peaky Blinders fans were floored as a major character was killed off, which is bound to have a lasting effect on Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). With pressure building and tensions high, fans are on the edge of their seats wondering where they'll go next...

Peaky Blinders continues on Sundays on BBC One. For full listings — see our TV Guide.