Peaky Blinders creator confirms a movie is in the works

Steven Knight, BAFTA-winning creator of Peaky Blinders, has confirmed there's a movie in the works.

Speaking to the BBC, he said that Peaky is "back with a bang." He’s confirmed that the show will be cut short, and that season 6 will be the final season despite previously promising a seventh.

He continued: After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.’

The most exciting news, though? Peaky will live on in "another form." Since we’ve already had Peaky Blinders board and video games, the next best guess was a Peaky Blinders movie. Earlier today, Deadline confirmed that’s exactly what’s happening.

Knight spoke to the site earlier today, telling them: "Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."

Sadly, that’s all the info we have about the Peaky Blinders movie right now. The show’s sixth season, which only just went back into production on Monday, will hold all the cards for just how Tommy Shelby’s story comes to an end.

There’s still plenty to get excited about, as the BBC have promised big things for the end of the show. Peaky Blinders executive producer, Caryn Mandaback, said: "Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013."

Peaky Blinders’ fifth season concluded with Tommy Shelby having made his way into parliament as an MP, becoming entangled with the real-life fascist MP Oswald Mosley (played by Sam Claflin). Oh, and there’s the small matter of Tommy potentially having committed suicide in the final few seconds of the show. Whatever happens in season six, expect the stakes to be higher than ever before.

Seasons 1-5 of Peaky Blinders are available on Netflix. Season six has just entered production after being delayed by nearly a year and does not currently have a release date.