The Nevers trailer and release date bring the Victorian supernatural to HBO Max

HBO and HBO Max are no strangers to the supernatural, or to strong women. And with the first trailer for The Nevers, we get a taste of what's to come with the first half of the new series, which premieres on April 11.

Here's the full take, from HBO itself:

August, 1896. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people — mostly women — abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

The first half of Season 1 comprises six episodes, running through May 16. No word yet on a release date for the second part of Season 1.

Also starring in The Nevers are Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Pip Torrens, Ben Chaplin, Denis O'Hare, Amy Manson, Rochelle Neil, Zackary Momoh, Elanor Tomlinson, Elizabeth Berrington, Anna Devlin, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Vinnie Heaven, and Nick Frost.

Part One of the first season is executive produced by Joss Whedon, Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett.

The Nevers will be available on HBO and HBO Max. Both cost $14.99 a month, with the latter available on every major streaming service. That means you can watch HBO Max on Roku — the largest streaming platform in the U.S. — and you can watch HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV, which comes in at No. 2.