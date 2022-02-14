'Deep Heat': cast, plot, first look, and all about the new wrestling comedy

Deep Heat is a new comedy that will take into the heart of the British wrestling scene by showing all the backstage antics of a group of wrestlers, wannabe wrestlers, and their families!

Newcomer Jahannah James plays a wrestling mad teenager Holly in Deep Heat. Rebellious Holly is desperate to compete for her mum Pam’s company Boss Pro but, unfortunately for her, Pam (Pippa Haywood) has vetoed the idea.

However, wrestler Nick (Richard Fleeshman) then poaches Boss Pro’s hottest stars for his rival company and it looks like it’s curtains for them all. Thankfully, Holly steps into action to save Boss Pro and brings together the company’s remaining misfits but her success will depend on whether her mother will let her step into the ring herself.

So here's all you need to know about ITV2 wrestling comedy Deep Heat.

Deep Heat is a six-parter on ITV2 which we believe should arrive around March 2022 but the channel has yet to announce a confirmed date. Watch this space and we’ll update it as soon as we hear anything. It will also appear on ITV Hub streaming service.

'Deep Heat' plot

In Deep Heat, Holly’s mum Pam runs Boss Pro, the oldest pro-wrestling company in the North West, but when her son Nick Nitro (Richard Fleeshman) steals all of her top wrestlers it looks as though the business is doomed to fail.

Her daughter Holly is desperate to wrestle but Pam is reluctant to let her become part of that world. However, once their top stars have departed, Holly sees a way to save the company by bringing together their last remaining wrestlers. Can Holly whip this gang of misfits into shape and, more importantly, can she convince her mum to let her wrestle herself so she can help these underdogs put on a show of a lifetime?

'Deep Heat' cast — Richard Fleeshman as Nick Nitro

Richard Fleeshman takes on the role of Holly's nasty older brother Nick. He played Craig Harris in Coronation Street from 2002 to 2006 and went on to appear in the series All The Small Things. He’s also been in Midsomer Murders, Call The Midwife and Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On. He's been a West End stage star too, performing in Ghost on the West End.

Richard Fleeshman plays the 'Deep Heat' villain Nick Nitro. (Image credit: Getty)

Pippa Haywood as Pam

Pippa plays Holly’s mum Pam who owns the wrestling company Boss Pro. Pippa has an extensive television career but found fame playing Helen Brittas in the BBC1 comedy The Brittas Empire. She’s since had roles in Dalziel and Pascoe, Green Wing and Mr Selfridge. She played Harriet in Prisoners Wives in 2012-2013 and went on star in Scott & Bailey, Brief Encounters and Porridge. In 2018 Pippa starred as the country's top police officer in BBC1's hit series Bodyguard with Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes.

Pippa Haywood plays wrestling company owner Pamela. (Image credit: ITV2)

Jahannah James as Holly

Jahannah plays quick-witted Holly, who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler. A relative newcomer, Jahannah appeared in the movie Body of Water, which was about a woman battling an eating disorder. She also played Penny in the film Brotherhood and appeared in the TV series The Self-Tapers and Ministry of Justice.

Jahannah James takes the lead role in 'Deep Heat'. (Image credit: Alamy)

Who else is starring?

The comedy drama has an impressive cast, which includes Sharon Rooney, star of My Mad Fat Diary, No Offence, Finding Alice and The Teacher. Sex Education star Alistair Petrie and W1A’s Max Olesker and Ivan Gonzalez all have roles, as does Hang Ups’ Abby Russell. You can also expect guest appearances from Matt Lucas, Cold Feet star John Thomson, Ben Ashenden (Stath Lets Flats, Breeders) and Carla Langley (There She Goes). Plus there are a few real-life British wrestlers appearing.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly there's no trailer for Deep Heat released yet, but we can’t wait to see the stars dressed as their wrestling alter-egos in Lycra and Spandex. Keep an eye on this page and we’ll put it up when ITV2 releases one.

Other wrestling TV shows and movies we've loved…

Wrestling is often at the forefront of movie and TV scripts and Fighting With My Family, starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Lowden, Stephen Merchant and Florence Pugh was a huge success in 2019. Hulk Hogan starred in the 1989 movie No Holds Barred, playing wrestler Pip, and then took the title role in Mr. Nanny, playing a former pro-wrestler who was hired as a bodyguard for an inventor’s children. Beyond the Mat in 1999 was a documentary focusing on the day-to-day lives of pro wrestlers while The Wrestler, starring Mickey Rourke, told the fictional story of a former wrestler struggling to adapt to life outside the ring.

Foxcatcher in 2014 starred Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo as US Olympic wrestling champions caught up in a murder. Netflix show GLOW ventures in the world of 1980s female wrestlers and stars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin. Back in the 1990s there was a BBC1 wrestling comedy called Rumble, with Birds of A Feather star Lesley Joseph, but it didn't get rave reviews and was scrapped after one season.

'Fighting With My Family' stars Jack Lowden and Florence Pugh as wrestling siblings Zak and Paige. (Image credit: Alamy)

'GLOW' about women wrestlers of the 1980s was a huge hit on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)