Casualty spoilers: Teddy Gowan confronts callous attacker in heartbreaking scenes

Teddy Gowan relives his nightmare assault in Casualty episode Breathe with Me.

Teddy Gowan comes face to face with his sickening assailant in Casualty episode Breathe with Me (BBC One, 8.35pm, Saturday, April 13, 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Patrick Onley piles more pressure on Rash Masum, Siobhan McKenzie shares something she shouldn’t, and the mystery about Dylan Keogh’s whereabouts deepens!

Full Casualty spoilers for Breathe with Me below…

Teddy Gowan’s flashback horror

This week the impact of Teddy’s horrific attack really hits home, as the usually happy-go-lucky paramedic is haunted by flashbacks of the sexual assault that took place in the back of an ambulance while treating a hen party.

Unable to sleep Teddy (Milo Clarke) literally tries to outrun his pain with an early morning jog, but there’s no escaping the nightmare of that night and its aftermath for the medic. And his state of mind isn't improved when he sees Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) get out of the car of a mystery man...

Jan is concerned for her nephew. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Driven to distraction

On shift he’s partnered with his aunt and boss, Jan Jenning (Di Botcher), who can tell something’s wrong, despite his evasive answers to her concerned questions.

A call out to a fight at The Carston Arms provides some distraction, but when the tense atmosphere turns violent, Teddy puts himself in danger and is punched in the face.

Jan and Teddy manage to escape the situation, taking injured Abe Burrows (Sani Thabo, Everything Now) with them to Holby ED.

Teddy's shift is fraught with violence. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

The Jodie effect

In the ED Teddy is treated by his on-off girlfriend Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) and there’s a glimmer of hope he might be about to open up about his recent ordeal.

This door slams shut, however, when Teddy comes face-to-face with his attacker Hayley McDonnell (Danielle Phillips), who’s visiting a friend at the hospital…

With his world seeming to stop, Teddy heads to another shout out in a daze, this time to treat arrogant drunk James Woodward (Kane Surry, Doctors).

Teddy just about manages to keep his cool during a series of aggressive encounters with James and, while treating him, learns that the bashed up businessman is part of a fight club called First Rule, which he claims helps relieve stress.

Despite getting the cold shoulder, Jodie is worried about Teddy. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Fighting for help

Back at the ED, there’s tragic news about a previous patient, which affect Teddy deeply…

Having just told Abe he needs to take control of his life, traumatised Teddy decides to heed his own words and bravely confronts Hayley in the hospital carpark.

However, the encounter with a remorseless Hayley is devastating for Teddy and leaves him feeling simultaneously helpless and seething with rage… Leading him down a dark and lonely path in the process.

Will Teddy do something he regrets?

Hayley McDonnell victim blames Teddy. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Teddy is desperate to escape haunting memories of the hen party assault. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

If you are affected by this storyline, help is available from Survivors UK. Resources and information are also available from BBC Action Line

Rash sees results

Rash Masum’s online therapy with Uma Mehta (Arinder Sadhra) continues this week. He’s still irrationally annoyed with his laidback cousin Tariq Hussein (Manpreet Bachu), but during a moment of stress at work, Rash manages to implement Uma’s breathing techniques, which help him enormously.

That said, Rash is still under immense pressure, as clinical lead Patrick Onley (Jamie Glover) sends Dylan Keogh’s paperwork his way.

Meanwhile, the rift between Rash and Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) deepens, as the pair clash while treating vulnerable teenager Sadie Cook (Jessica Rolfe).

Is this really a turning point for Rash?

Rash takes positive steps with the help of therapy. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Siobhan in career-ending error?

This week Patrick calls a staff meeting where - among a number of meaningless platitudes - he breaks the news that the critical review into the death of Fern Cross has revealed major failings at the ED.

Cue an acute case of eye rolling from clinical nurse manager Siobhan McKenzie!

Siobhan tells Patrick what she's planning... But is this a mistake? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty’s Siobhan McKenzie has robust views on Patrick Onley…

With abuse of staff on the rise, patient complaints increasing and morale at an all time low, Siobhan (Melanie Hill) tells Patrick she is taking matters to improve the ED into her own hands.

After requesting to view staff body camera footage, Siobhan is horrified by the daily abuses facing the team and calls a meeting with her nurses, where she vows to turn the tide on the current culture.

But when Siobhan sends the sensitive footage to Patrick, she makes a major mistake, which could cost her dearly…

Is Siobhan’s time at Holby about to come to an abrupt end?

Siobhan goes into shock when she realises what she's done! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week

Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) opens up to Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) about her struggles with working in the ED while trying to manage her pregnancy before being called away by Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) to treat Lucy Mumby (Carolin Stoltz, Emmerdale, Better).

Stevie supports Nicole when her instincts tell her Lucy needs a head CT, resulting in the junior doctor later having to break bad news to her patient…

Ngozi is a sympathetic ear for Nicole. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Stevie, who we’re certain has a broken word mincer at home, then has a frank conversation with Nicole about how her surrogacy is going to hinder her career progression.

With Stevie’s statement ringing in her ears, will Nicole retreat in defeat or be more determined than ever to prove herself - and at what cost?

Stevie gives it to Nicole straight. Will Nicole prove her wrong? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

The mystery surrounding Dylan Keogh’s disappearance from work deepens this week and is causing Rash, Stevie and Faith Cadogan concern.

Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) reveals that she’s called him multiple times, but Dylan (William Beck) isn’t answering.

Long term Casualty fans will be acutely aware of Dylan’s struggles with OCD and alcoholism in the past.

Where is Dylan and is he in danger?

The Dylan Keogh fan club has gained three new vital members... Where is the MIA medic? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Breathe with Me airs on BBC1 on Saturday 13 April 2024 at 8.35pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

