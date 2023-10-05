Everything Now cast: who's who in the young adult series

The Everything Now cast is made up of some great talent.

The Everything Now cast features an array of talent who have come together to tell the story of Mia, and how her friends abandoned her after she was sent to a rehabilitation center.

This series was created by 22-year-old Ripley Parker, and closely examines a group of friends who are struggling with young adulthood, and a move into sixth form, and there are plenty of challenges along the way.

The synopsis of Everything Now is "Mia is a 16-year-old Londoner entering sixth form at the fictional Westmere School after returning home from a stay at a rehabilitation center for disordered eating. Although she’s only been gone for a matter of months, Mia realizes that her closest friends have moved on without her.

"To combat the feeling of lost time, Mia creates an ever-evolving bucket list. She jumps headfirst into the intoxicating world of dating, partying, and growing up alongside her three best mates, one popular frenemy, and a major new crush. Throughout Everything Now season 1, Mia discovers that — even with the most carefully constructed bucket list — there’s only so much we can do to plan the future."

Here's everything you need to know about the Everything Now cast...

Sophie Wilde as Mia

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mia is a 16-year-old Londoner who has recently returned home from a stay at a rehabilitation center for disordered eating. However, she realizes that her closest friends have moved on without her, and has to come to terms with this.

Sophie Wilde recently starred in the breakout A24 horror Talk to Me, where she played the lead role, also named Mia. Outside of this, she has been in You Don't Know Me and The Portable Door.

Stephen Fry as Dr. Nell

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dr. Nell is presumably an important figure in Mia's life, although we don't know much about his character prior to the series' release. It is likely he has helped her with her rehabilitation in some way.

He's played by Stephen Fry who is known for numerous roles such as The Hobbit and Sherlock Holmes film franchises, as well as recently appearing in Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue.

Lauryn Ajufo as Becca

(Image credit: Netflix)

Becca is a student and part of Mia's former friend group who abandoned her after she was sent to the rehabilitation center. She is what Netflix has described as one of the "chaotic friend group", so it will be interesting to see the dynamic!

Lauryn Ajufo is known for her role as Andrea in the Boiling Point movie and for starring in Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Niamh McCormack as Alison

(Image credit: Netflix)

Alison is one of the students at Westmere School and it looks like she will play a big role in Everything Now.

Niamh McCormack is an Irish actress who has starred in shows such as The Witcher and movies like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The Magic Flute.

Noah Thomas as Will

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will is another member of the friend group, and is somehow involved in Mia's life, as well as choosing not to check up on her. While we don't have a lot of information about the friends, we will soon learn how things develop.

Noah Thomas is a West End star best known for Everybody's Talking About Jamie. He also played Norville in Prime Video's Anansi Boys.

All 8 episodes of Everything Now are available to stream on Netflix now.